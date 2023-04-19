Mattamy Homes Earns Multiple MAME Awards from Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County

Company's Raleigh division wins "Building Company of the Year" and other prestigious distinctions at 2023 gala

RALEIGH, N.C., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County honored Mattamy Homes , North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, with multiple coveted accolades for marketing and sales excellence in an April gala billed as the 2023 Major Achievements in Marketing Excellence Awards (MAME).

The kitchen from Mattamy's award-winning Providence Creek Clearwater model home. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

The Triangle Sales and Marketing Council of the Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County presents the awards to showcase members' professional achievements. MAME is one of the Triangle Sales and Marketing Council's largest annual events. The Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County is the largest single-county home builders association, and second-largest HBA of all, in the United States.

Following impressive performances in past years, Mattamy Homes' Raleigh division took home the following honors at the 2023 awards:

Building Company of the Year

(Level 4: Volume 301–500 Total Homes Closed in Triangle Market)

Mattamy Homes Raleigh division

Best Model Merchandising for a Detached Home

(Sales Price of $325,000–$400,000)

Providence Creek Clearwater model

Best Innovative Feature for a Production Home

AeroBarrier Sealing Technology

Best Print Direct Mail Piece for Consumer

Seasonal Maintenance Reminder postcard (fall/winter 2022)

Shining Star Team Award

Vince Scognamiglio and Jamie Classen, Land Acquisition Team

Superintendent of the Year

(Level 3: 31–50 Total Homes Closed)

Chris Niehr

Sales Agent of the Year

Michael Whelan

Marketing Coordinator of the Year

Stephanie Rudd

In addition, 16 Mattamy Homes sales consultants joined the Raleigh-Wake County HBA's "Million Dollar Circle," with combined sales exceeding $179 million.

"Our performance at the 2023 MAME Awards once again demonstrates the stellar efforts, creativity and marketing savvy of our team," said Bob Wiggins, president of Mattamy Homes' Raleigh Division. "These honors result from all our efforts to provide high-quality living experiences for our Triangle area customers. We are gratified and honored to again receive wide-ranging recognition from the Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County."

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

About the Homebuilders Association of Raleigh - Wake County

The Homebuilders Association of Raleigh-Wake County is the largest single-county and second-largest HBA in the nation. Members include new-home builders, remodelers, developers, suppliers and sales and marketing professionals. The association provides members with a wide range of resources and information on issues involving the homebuilding industry such as land use, economic and legal matters. The HBA also provides opportunities for business development, education, professional growth and networking.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited