Mattamy Homes Earns Top Marketing Awards from Home Builder's Association of Raleigh-Wake County

Mattamy's Raleigh division wins "Building Company of the Year," among other honors, at 2024 ceremony

RALEIGH, NC, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, took home five top honors, including a "Building Company of the Year Award" from the Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County.

Mattamy collected the prizes at the HBA's 2024 Major Achievements in Marketing Excellence Awards (MAME), considered "the Academy Awards of new home sales and marketing," according to the HBA's website. The HBA's Triangle Sales and Marketing Council presented the awards May 3 at the Raleigh Convention Center.

(CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

Mattamy's accolades include:

Building Company of the Year

(Level 4: Volume 301–500 Total Homes Closed in Triangle Market)

Mattamy Homes Raleigh division.

Best Product Design for a Detached Homes: High Grove Oaks - The Prescott

(Sales Price of $750,000-$850,000)

The 3,876 sq. ft., five-bedroom, 4.5-bath model highlights an innovative, open-concept space with ample floorplan options.

Best Model Merchandising for an Attached Home: Magnolia Park Townes - The Blayre

(Sales Price of $300,000-$400,000)

Merchandising showcases simplicity, efficiency, flexibility and generous room for self-expression, thoughtfully designed for the Gen X target market.

Best Model Merchandising for a Detached Home: Magnolia Park - The Summit Model

(Sales Price of $451,000-$500,000)

Merchandising appeals to Millennials, the target market, with clutter-free functionality and emphases on sustainability, fitness and connection to the outdoors.

Best Monument - High Grove Oaks

The dramatic post-and-beam monument evokes the rusticity of the community's serene surroundings, while white brickwork and meticulous landscaping provide a contemporary feel.

"We are honored by the Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County and thankful as always for these prestigious awards," said Bob Wiggins, President of Mattamy Homes' Raleigh Division. "At the same time, we know that these accolades belong to the people that brought these concepts to life—Mattamy's Raleigh division team that tirelessly works to create the best possible homebuying experience in the Triangle."

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

About the Home Builders Association of Raleigh - Wake County

The Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County is the largest single-county and second-largest HBA in the nation. Members include new-home builders, remodelers, developers, suppliers and sales and marketing professionals. The association provides members with a wide range of resources and information on issues involving the homebuilding industry such as land use, economic and legal matters. The HBA also provides opportunities for business development, education, professional growth and networking.

About The Triangle Sales and Marketing Council

The Triangle Sales and Marketing Council of the Raleigh-Wake County Home Builders Association presents the awards to showcase members' professional achievements. The Major Achievements in Marketing and Excellence (MAME) Awards is one of the TSMC's largest annual events.

