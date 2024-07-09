Mattamy Homes enhances customer experience with new Design Studio in Wellen Park, Florida

RIVERVIEW, Fla., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, has recently opened a new design studio in Venice, Florida. Located in Sunstone, a Mattamy community with new homes for sale in Wellen Park, one of the top master-planned communities in the U.S., this fresh new space is an expansion for Mattamy's Tampa & Southwest Florida Division. The new design studio has been intentionally crafted to inspire creativity and provide greater convenience to Mattamy homebuyers from Naples, Fort Myers, Venice and other areas as Mattamy continues to open new communities.

"We are excited to provide our homebuyers with this new design studio to elevate their homebuying experience. This space is designed to help them create their dream home in a modern, comfortable setting," says Kathleen Dec, Director of Marketing for Mattamy's Tampa & Southwest Florida Division. "Our experienced design consultants work one-on-one with our homebuyers to guide them through our array of products they can choose to personalize their home they will love for years to come."

The new design studio also offers an expanded selection of design options from flooring, countertops and cabinetry to appliances and finishes. Additional options available for selection during a homeowner's design appointment include energy- and water-efficient products, healthy home features, and home-automation technologies, which are offered as part of the company's commitment to sustainability. 

Known for versatility, open and airy spaces and healthier homes, Mattamy's thoughtfully designed floorplans and vast design studio selections have been purposefully curated to meet the needs of today and tomorrow's homeowners.

The Design Studio is open by appointment only.

Mattamy Homes is currently building new homes in three communities in Wellen Park and will be offering new coach homes in two additional neighborhoods in late 2024.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

