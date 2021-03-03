Mattamy Homes Expands Presence in Tucson with Gladden Farms Purchase

Located minutes north of Tucson in the heart of Marana, Arizona, west of Interstate 10, the 22-acre community will consist of 115 homes. Offering a variety of single-story and two-story floorplans, homesites will back onto open green spaces and common areas.

"We are very excited to be able to offer Mattamy homes in such a beautiful and established master-planned community," says Anjela Salyer, Vice President of Mattamy's Tucson Division. "The product offering we're planning will appeal to a variety of young and mature families, seeking a strong community and access to great amenities, in addition to those looking to downsize with the hassle-free lifestyle afforded by new construction. The Mattamy Homes team is looking forward to our opening in early 2022, introducing Glenmere at Gladden Farms."

The highly desirable area is currently home to more than 2,000 residences, offering numerous amenities including spacious parks, miles of paved walking trails, one of the largest children's splash pads in southern Arizona, sports fields, a dog park and an elementary school, all within walking distance of the new Mattamy community. Glenmere at Gladden Farms will feature Mattamy's distinctive community design and architectural style as well as commitment to home quality and customer experience.

"At Mattamy we are enthusiastic about the growth potential of the Tucson market, as we believe that people will be looking to southern Arizona as a place where they want to live and raise a family, own a second home or retire to," says Salyer. "Our Gladden Farms acquisition will serve those needs exceptionally well. Along with our established communities for sale and other upcoming acquisitions, this is an example of our commitment to the Tucson market, and of our company's confidence in the future of housing locally."

Mattamy's Glenmere at Gladden Farms community is expected to open for sale in early 2022.

https://mattamyhomes.com/arizona/tucson

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

