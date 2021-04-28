Mattamy Homes Garners Coveted MAME Awards from Raleigh-Wake Homebuilders Association of Raleigh Wake County

Minglewood Townhomes Virtual Grand Opening in the category: Best Special Promotion: Pre-Sale, Grand Opening, Event or other Limited Campaign to the Consumer/General Public

Oak Park Parker Model Home: Best Model Merchandising for a Detached Home $400,000-$499,000

Oak Park New Home Gallery: Best Sales Office/Welcome Center for a Single Builder

Mattamy Homes also saw three associates garner top prizes: Molly Galloway, Sales Manager of the Year; Donna Kemp, Leadership Award; and Kyle Courts, Superintendent of the Year Level 2 – Volume 13-30 Total Homes Closed by Individual.

In addition, 14 Mattamy Homes Sales Consultants joined the Raleigh-Wake County HBA's "Million Dollar Circle," with combined sales exceeding $131.7 million.

"Simply put: Phenomenal," said Bob Wiggins, President of Mattamy's Raleigh Division. "No doubt 2020 was challenging—at best. We're especially honored that our colleagues in the Triangle's largest and most prestigious homebuilders association recognized our homes and lifestyle communities and our team that worked so hard.

The Triangle Sales and Marketing Council of the Raleigh-Wake County Home Builders Association presents the awards to showcase members' professional achievements. MAME is one of Triangle SMC's largest annual events.

The Raleigh-Wake County organization is the largest single-county HBA and overall second-largest HBA in the country.



About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its U.S. head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

About the Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County

The Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County is the largest single-county HBA and overall second-largest HBA in the nation. The Association represents hundreds of new-home builders, remodelers, developers, suppliers and sales and marketing professionals. The Association provides members with a wide range of resources and information on issues involving the homebuilding industry, such as land use and economic and legal matters. The HBA also provides opportunities for business development, education, professional growth and networking.

