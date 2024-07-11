Mattamy Homes Grows Presence in Arizona with New Community in Waddell

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is proud to announce its latest expansion in the state of Arizona with the purchase of 88 acres of land in Waddell, Arizona, northwest of Phoenix. The new community, to be known as White Tank Vistas, will add 243 single-family homes to the West Valley upon completion.

Mattamy Homes has purchased 88 acres of land in Waddell, Arizona, northwest of Phoenix. The community will be known as White Tank Vistas. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

White Tank Vistas will be situated at the Northwest corner of West Northern Avenue and North Beardsley Canal Road, in the rapidly growing area of Maricopa County. Its prime location, close to major conveniences, employment opportunities, recreational activities and the Loop 303 freeway, will make this community a highly sought-after destination for potential homeowners.

Not only is White Tank Vistas conveniently located, but it also offers access to an exceptional education system for families. The nearby area boasts top-rated charter schools and well-ranked public schools, giving buyers peace of mind when it comes to their children's education.

One of the main highlights of this community is its breathtaking views of the White Tank Mountains. With its location at the base of the mountains, residents can enjoy scenic views and an active lifestyle with the trailhead being less than a mile away. The incorporation of lush landscaping and community pocket parks will also capitalize on the open spaces within the community, providing residents with an exceptional indoor-outdoor living experience.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence in Phoenix's West Valley with the purchase of White Tank Vistas," said Don Barrineau, President of Mattamy's Phoenix Division. "This new, vibrant community adds to our strong growth plans for the region, offering the perfect balance of convenience, breathtaking views and an active lifestyle to buyers."

The land deal closed on July 10, 2024, with a purchase price of $14.56 million. The single-family community will include lot sizes ranging from 50' x 120', 60' x 120', and 90' x 140', with a variety of floorplans and elevations to choose from, including plans with attached RV garages.

About Mattamy Homes:

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

