Mattamy Homes Holds Grand Opening for Windwater, a Single-Family Home Community in Parrish, Florida

Windwater is located behind the convenient intersection of Ft. Hamer Road and Golf Course Road in Parrish, FL. Windwater will consist of 231 total homes in 10 different single-family designs with unique exterior styles and strong curb appeal. Each floorplan offers between 1,651–3,460 sq. ft. of living space on one or two levels, with 2–5 bedrooms, 2–3.5 baths and 2- to 3-car garages. Base pricing begins from the upper $300s.

"We're very excited to add Windwater to our new home and lifestyle offerings in a fantastic Parrish location in the Bradenton Sarasota area," said Bob Meyn, president of the homebuilder's Tampa & Southwest Florida Division. "Mattamy's thoughtful attention to detail is demonstrated throughout these 10 beautiful floorplans, including four model homes available to tour."

In addition to offering quick move-in homes that are ready for move-in this spring, Windwater also has to-be-built homes available with Mattamy's Architect's Choice Options that offer personalization of living spaces, such as substituting a study for a flex room or replacing a loft space with an additional bedroom and bathroom. Options vary by floorplan, with details available on the Windwater website. Each home will also include smart home features such as a Google™ video doorbell, Clare™ home control panel and ecobee™ thermostat that is compatible with Amazon Alexa voice services.

As part of Mattamy Homes' ongoing energy-efficiency, sustainability and green initiatives, each home at Windwater will include energy-saving features. For example, Mattamy will provide Home Energy Rating System (HERS) scores for each floorplan to demonstrate the energy efficiency ratings and estimated cost savings of their new-construction offerings at Windwater and in general. Each Windwater home is also certified by the Florida Green Building Coalition. Solar-powered streetlights will illuminate the community.

This community features a gated entry and resident-exclusive amenities including a swimming pool, cabana with sun deck and shaded breezeway, grilling area, paw park and tot lot. These amenities are expected to open in late summer 2023. Windwater residents will pay no CDD fees.

Windwater's location was chosen for its proximity to Florida's natural beauty, as well as convenience to Tampa, Bradenton and Sarasota. The Manatee River public boat launch is only 2 miles away, with kayaking, boating and fishing available. World-class beaches, parks and public recreation areas are available in the immediate area and all up and down the western coast of Manatee County and neighboring Sarasota County — bringing white-sand beaches, dining and entertainment within convenient reach.

Windwater is located near U.S. Highway 301 and Interstate 75, with easy access to Tampa, Bradenton or Sarasota. It's also convenient to the Sunshine Skyway, leading to additional beaches and entertainment in Pinellas County. Lakewood Ranch and all its events are within 10 miles. For the travel-minded, Windwater offers easy access to Tampa International Airport, Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport and Tampa Cruise Port.

Windwater and the four brand-new decorated models are now open daily. To learn more about Windwater, interested parties can visit, call 941-267-4333 to speak to our New Home Team, or visit https://mattamyhomes.com/florida/sarasota-bradenton/parrish/windwater and schedule an appointment or request more information.

In addition to Windwater, Mattamy Homes offers individual and master-planned communities throughout the region. Mattamy is the developer of the highly-rated master-planned community Wellen Park, which includes Mattamy communities Renaissance and Sunstone. Other notable communities include Sunrise Preserve at Palmer Ranch in Sarasota and Harmony at Lakewood Ranch in Lakewood Ranch.

"Windwater joins our Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch and Wellen Park communities in offering an unforgettable slice of Florida life," Meyn added. "We welcome everyone to come in and experience this vibrant community and tour our models, because it's the best way to understand the Mattamy difference and our commitment to quality. With each floorplan, our architects have achieved open and airy homes with flexible living spaces that anyone looking for a new home should come in and experience for themselves."

Windwater is located at 12002 Golf Course Road, Parrish, FL 34219.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

About Windwater

Windwater is a gated, single-family home community in Parrish, FL. Ten different floorplans are available, with four brand new professionally-decorated model homes. Resident-only amenities will include a pool, pavilion, sun deck, breezeway, playground and dog park. Windwater is convenient to Ellenton, Interstate 75, Hwy. 301 and the Sunshine Skyway, and near area beaches, the Manatee River boat launch and outdoor recreation.

About Windwater's Neighboring Communities

Mattamy Homes offers new communities up and down Florida's southwestern coast including nearby Tampa, Brandon, Riverview, Sun City Center, Parrish, Lakewood Ranch, Sarasota and Wellen Park — a Mattamy-developed master plan in Venice.

For more information, visit Mattamy Homes' website:

Tampa area communities

Bradenton/Sarasota area communities

Naples/Ft. Myers area communities

