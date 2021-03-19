Mattamy Homes Honored in Naples Parade of Homes

The free, self-guided tours enable the public to visit Naples' most inspiring new homes and communities to discover innovations in homebuilding, livability/workmanship, sustainable architecture and interior design.

Mattamy received awards for the following models in the Arboretum community in the $400,001-$500,000 multi-family category:

Sandbar Attached Villa: Overall Excellence Award in Construction and Design Carmel Coach Home : Merit Award

"It is an honor to be recognized among the best in this year's Parade of Homes," said Bob Meyn, President of Mattamy's Tampa & Southwest Florida Division. "We are committed to providing distinctive, thoughtfully designed homes that give homebuyers in the Naples area a variety of choices that are built with their needs and wellness in mind."

Mattamy's Arboretum is a gated community in Naples offering six stylish Coach Home and Attached Villa plans with condominium ownership. Floorplans range from 1,341 to 1,712 square feet on one or two levels with 2-3 bedrooms, 2-2.5 bathrooms and 1-2 car garages. All homes include Mattamy's signature design and features, including unique curb appeal, impact-resistant windows on all Coach Homes and the second floors of Villa Homes, as well as a covered lanai or balcony. Homeowners enjoy private community amenities including an amenity center with a pool, spa, fitness center, gathering areas and a dog park. Located at Bayshore Drive and Thomasson Drive, six decorated model homes are open daily. Private in-person and virtual appointments are also available.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Charlotte, Raleigh, Dallas, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

