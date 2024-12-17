Mattamy Homes named Best Place to Work in Phoenix for fourth year

Phoenix Business Journal recognizes homebuilder for award-winning culture and employee programs through 2024 Best Place to Work recognition

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes has once again been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Phoenix Business Journal. Out of the more than 200 nominations received this year, 100 employers with operations in the Valley were honored. This is the fourth consecutive year that Mattamy Homes has been recognized.

Mattamy was recognized in the small company category (50-99 employees) along with 19 other companies.

"Being recognized as a Best Place to Work for four years in a row is especially meaningful, as it reflects the ongoing positive experience our team members have at Mattamy Homes," said Don Barrineau, President of Mattamy's Phoenix Division. "We put a strong emphasis on fostering a supportive culture and providing valuable programs for our people. This continued recognition confirms that we're investing in the right areas and that our team truly enjoys working here."

Winners are selected based on employee feedback provided through a survey process conducted by Quantum Workplace. Once nominated, companies must meet a threshold in employee participation – a percentage that varies based upon the size of the company – to be eligible for the recognition.

Companies receive the award because their organization received high marks in areas such as team effectiveness, trust with co-workers, manager effectiveness and work engagements.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

