Mattamy Homes once again joins ranks of Best Places to Work in Phoenix

Phoenix Business Journal recognizes homebuilder for award-winning culture and employee programs through 2023 Best Place to Work recognition

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes has once again been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Phoenix Business Journal. Out of the 229 nominations received this year, 100 employers with operations in the Valley were honored. This is the third consecutive year that Mattamy Homes has been recognized.

For the third year in a row, Mattamy Homes has been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Phoenix Business Journal. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)
"Being named a Best Place to Work is particularly meaningful as it's a reflection of how our team members feel about working at Mattamy," said Don Barrineau, President of Mattamy's Phoenix Division. "We put a lot of care into the culture our people experience as well as the programs we offer them. This recognition shows us that we are investing in the right things and that our team members enjoy what they do."

Winners are selected based on employee feedback provided through a survey process conducted by Quantum Workplace. Once nominated, companies must meet a threshold in employee participation – a percentage that varies based upon the size of the company – to be eligible for the recognition. Companies receive the award because their organization received high marks in areas such as team effectiveness, trust with co-workers, manager effectiveness and work engagements.

"Offering extra perks and incentives have always been in the mix as companies show appreciation to their employees," said Mignon A. Gould, Associate Editor for the Phoenix Business Journal. "As the workforce settles back into business as usual amid the return to office, some businesses and organizations are going above and beyond to attract and maintain talent."

The final ranking and winners will be revealed at the awards event on Thursday, Dec. 14 at JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort in Scottsdale. Honorees, including Mattamy Homes, will be featured in the Phoenix Business Journal's weekly print and digital edition on Friday, Dec. 15.

