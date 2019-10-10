Mattamy Homes Opens First Community in Fort Myers, FL

"We believe that Fort Myers is a highly desirable and active geographic area and will nicely complement our other markets in western Florida," says Bob Meyn, President of Mattamy's Tampa-Sarasota-Naples Division. "Our Bonavie Cove community has thoughtfully designed homes that were crafted based on extensive research. It represents a great opportunity for us to build the Mattamy brand and business in a large and growing market."

Bonavie Cove, a gated enclave located just off Plantation Road south of Colonial Boulevard, officially opened to the public on September 28th with two model homes available for viewing (base prices starting from $239,990).

The Largo Villa offers 1,431 sq. ft. of living space with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 2-car garage The Oceana Villa offers 1,507 sq. ft. with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2-car garage

Both homes offer flex rooms and covered lanais with optional enclosures. Mattamy also includes designer features with every home such as cement tile roofs, paver driveways and lead walks and granite kitchen countertops. On new construction homes, buyers will have the opportunity to personalize their home with additional plan options. When the community is complete, Bonavie Cove will have 238 paired villas.

Residents of Bonavie Cove will enjoy private community amenities including a resort-style pool, clubhouse, fitness center, fire pit, shaded social areas, walking paths, and more. The amenity center is now under construction and will be complete by spring 2020. The community is also convenient to a wealth of shopping, dining and lifestyle opportunities nearby. I-75 is only four miles away, and downtown Ft. Myers and beautiful beaches are easy to access.

For more information about Bonavie Cove, see:

https://mattamyhomes.com/tampa/communities/fort-myers-bonavie-cove.aspx

