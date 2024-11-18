Mattamy Homes opens new community in Surprise, AZ

Stylish and innovative new single-family home designs make their debut in Phoenix's West

Valley with a successful grand opening celebration that promises quick sales

PHOENIX, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder known for creating high-quality lifestyle communities, is excited to share the opening of Tierra Vistoso in highly desirable Surprise, Arizona.

Tierra Vistoso, which offers desert serenity in addition to excellent access to the best of the Phoenix area, showcases nine diverse and creative floorplans in The Sapphire and The Ruby collections. With square footages ranging from 1,837 to 2,878, the new single-family homes are priced from the mid-$400,000s.

Mattamy's newest community, Tierra Vistoso, located in Surprise, Arizona, is now open for sale. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) Tierra Vistoso offers nine floorplans in The Sapphire and The Ruby collections, with square footages ranging from 1,837 to 2,878 square feet. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) The community will offer Mattamy’s signature open-concept floorplans, private owner’s suites, large covered back patios, flex rooms and three-car garages. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

The collections, which make their debut in the West Valley, include Mattamy's signature open-concept floorplan, private owner's suites, large covered back patios, flex rooms and three-car garages.

The vibrant community includes a variety of family-friendly amenities. In addition to the inspiring natural beauty of the surrounding Sonoran Desert, homeowners can enjoy thoughtful open spaces, park areas with play structures and open turf, and shaded ramadas with BBQ grills.

"The Phoenix area is the place to be, and Tierra Vistoso opens a prime opportunity to purchase a new home in a place that has something for everyone and in such a spectacular setting," said Don Barrineau, President of Mattamy's Phoenix Division. "Just based on the great crowds we saw at the community's grand opening event, we know that the new homes in this location, and particularly in Surprise, will sell quickly."

In Surprise, Tierra Vistoso is situated comfortably between an outdoors enthusiast's paradise of recreational and leisure opportunities and the Phoenix area's dining, cultural, historical, educational, shopping and social vitality.

The community is a 10-minute drive from Phoenix-Wickenburg Highway (U.S. Route 60) and the Trilby Trailhead ingress to the Maricopa Trail. Wending through the heart of the valley, the sprawling 315-acre trail is a haven for hikers, cyclists and equestrians. White Tank Mountain Regional Park is less than 20 miles from home, and a host of golf courses are nearby.

Everyday conveniences, such as grocery stores, fitness facilities and municipal parks, health care services, marquee retailers and popular restaurants, are virtually around the corner. For commuters, U.S. Route 60 and Loop 303 offer an easy connection to leading employers.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited