Mattamy to Celebrate Grand Opening of Silverbell Ridge in Marana, AZ

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest family-owned homebuilder, invites the public to the grand opening of Silverbell Ridge, a new community in the Marana, AZ area.

The Feb. 14 event will include a ribbon-cutting with the Marana Chamber of Commerce and a tour of the community of single-family homes with distinctive views of the Tucson and Catalina mountains and Tucson's city lights.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., grand opening attendees can enjoy a Valentine's Day-themed tour of homes under construction. The three-bedroom, two-bath Azure model home will be open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

"We are excited about the opportunity to show off Silverbell Ridge, which connects people to the beauty of the Sonoran Desert while keeping them close to everything," said Anjela Salyer, President of Mattamy Homes' Tucson Division. "Our thoughtfully designed homes offer an exceptional homebuying opportunity in one of Southern Arizona's most desirable and fast-growing areas."

Silverbell Ridge will offer four distinctive single- and two-story floorplans with several flexibility options. Homebuyers can add a den or home office, select various kitchen designs and upgrade appliances. Some floorplans can be customized to include up to five bedrooms, higher ceilings and multiple sliding glass doors to the Great Room and back patio.

The homes, ranging from 1,719 to 2,278 square feet, are priced from the $400s.

Wide-open spaces and the distinctive Sonoran Desert landscape envelop Silverbell Ridge's rolling topography, yet the community is just minutes away from the Tucson area's abundant recreation and leisure opportunities.

Silverbell Ridge is located a three-minute drive from Interstate 10 and less than 20 minutes to downtown Tucson and 25 minutes to Tucson International Airport.

Homeowners will enjoy easy access to shopping, dining, leisure, recreation and cultural attractions, including nearby Tucson Premium Outlets and Arizona Pavilions Shopping Center, public and private golf courses and thousands of acres of mountain ranges and desert parklands.

Marana Unified School District is among Southern Arizona's highly rated districts, according to Niche.com, with Coyote Trail, Marana Middle and Marana High schools close to home.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 47 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its U.S. head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

