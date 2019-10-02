Mattamy Homes Opens New Models at Arboretum in Naples, FL

"Our Arboretum community in Naples is in the heart of the vibrant Bayshore District, which is undergoing revitalization, and we're very excited to be bringing new product and a new benchmark for architectural excellence to the market," says Bob Meyn, President of Mattamy's Tampa-Sarasota-Naples Division. "As always, we dedicated significant time upfront to research for the community and home designs, to ensure we're delivering exactly what our homebuyers are looking for."

Mattamy's low-maintenance Coach Homes and Paired Villas have base prices starting from the upper $200s, 1,341 sq. ft. to 1,721 sq. ft., 2-3 bedrooms, 2-2.5 bathrooms, and 1-2 attached car garages with condominium ownership.

Coach Homes:

Delmar Carmel Oceangrove Seabright

Paired Villas:

5. Captiva II

6. Sandbar

Mattamy's Arboretum is a gated community in a highly desirable location in Naples, located at the corner of Bayshore Drive and Thomasson Drive. The community is close to Naples beaches, 5th Ave South, and many shopping and dining options nearby. Resort-style amenities available this fall include a clubhouse with fitness center, covered terrace, firepit, fireplace and social areas. Standard features on all homes include impact windows on select plans, granite countertops in owner's bath, 42" upper cabinets and granite countertops in the kitchen.

A formal grand opening event will be held in the fall, and quick close homes are available for homebuyers looking for a move-in this fall.

In addition to Arboretum, Mattamy has also just opened Bonavie Cove in Ft. Myers, and has been actively selling at Compass Landing in Naples.

For more information about Arboretum, see: https://mattamyhomes.com/tampa/communities/naples-arboretum.aspx.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with a 40-year history of operations across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 7,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 10 markets – Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

