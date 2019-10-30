Mattamy Homes Opens New Models at Avea Pointe in Lutz, FL

"We're excited to be opening new model homes that demonstrate a new benchmark for quality, affordability and architectural excellence in the Lutz area," says Bob Meyn, President of Mattamy's Tampa Division. These new plans were designed based on research and buyer feedback to meet the needs of today's homebuyer and provide a great opportunity to own a new home in the desirable Lutz area."

Mattamy's new townhomes at Avea Pointe have 3-4 bedrooms, 2.5-3 baths and 1-car (with extended driveways available to fit a second car) or 2-car garages, priced from the mid $200s. Standard features include covered lanais, granite kitchen countertops and 42" wood cabinets.

The newly decorated models are:

Marianna (1,667 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms)

Ormond (1,888 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms)

Sebring (2,230 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms)

(2,230 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms) Venice (2,574 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms)

Mattamy's Avea Pointe is a gated community in a highly desirable location in Lutz, located on Van Dyke Road at Lakeshore Road, west of Dale Mabry Highway. It is adjacent to the Veterans Expressway and zoned for excellent schools, including Steinbrenner High, Martinez Middle and Schwarzkopf Elementary. A brand-new amenity center features a resort-style pool and covered terrace with grill area. Quick move-in townhomes with special savings are available in addition to personalizable townhomes where homebuyers can select finishes.

A formal grand-opening event is being held on Saturday November 9, from 12-3 pm. Guests can enjoy lunch from popular area food trucks The Melt Machine and Chief Chill Out, plus fun with the strolling magician.

For more information: https://mattamyhomes.com/tampa/communities/lutz-avea-pointe.aspx.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with a 40-year history of operations across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 7,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 10 markets – Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

