Mattamy Homes Purchases 22 Acres of Prime Land in Tucson for New Community

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, has announced the purchase of 22 acres of land for the creation of a new community, to be known as Tavira at Twin Peaks, in Marana, AZ. The land, located near the intersection of Twin Peaks Road and Camino De Mañana, was acquired by the company's Tucson Division for a purchase price of $1.485 million. The deal closed September 5, 2024.

This new community will feature 45 homes on 60' x 134' lots, with homebuyers being able to select from five spacious single-story floorplans.

"We are excited to introduce Tavira at Twin Peaks to the Marana community," said Anjela Salyer, President of Mattamy Homes' Tucson Division. "This new community offers the perfect blend of convenience and natural beauty, with stunning views of the Catalina and Tortolita Mountains. As always, we strive to provide our homeowners with exceptional living experiences, and we are confident that Tavira will surpass their expectations."

One of the main highlights of Tavira will be its gated community feature, providing a sense of exclusivity for residents. In addition, the community will offer a variety of amenities, including a sunset viewing and garden area, a pocket park with a ramada and playground, and a community trailway system. The property is also directly connected to the Camino De Mañana and Twin Peaks Road multi-use paths, which further leads to an 8-mile paved pathway on Tangerine Road, perfect for walkers, runners and cyclists.

The Tortolita Preserve Trailhead is also easily accessible, only 3.5 miles northwest of the property, with the 8-mile Tortolita Preserve Loop Trail located just 2.9 miles away. Those who prefer more recreational activities can look forward to the upcoming improvements at Tangerine Sky Park, which is 2.5 miles from the community. The park is set to offer dog parks, playgrounds, trailways and court space as well as a splash pad. Additionally, the Tortolita Mountain Park, with its 40-mile trail system, is a short 12-minute drive away.

Tavira is strategically located with easy access to major transportation corridors, making it an ideal location for families and individuals looking for a convenient place to call home. With grocery stores, retail shops and a variety of restaurant options just minutes away from the property, residents can enjoy the best of both worlds – a tranquil and serene community, while still having all necessary amenities within reach.

Groundbreaking is anticipated to start later in September, with sales expected to open in the Summer of 2025.

