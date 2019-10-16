Mattamy Homes Raleigh Receives Top Honors in Parade of Homes

The Triangle Parade of Homes is North Carolina's largest open house and is presented by the Home Builders Association of Raleigh–Wake County. The 2019 Parade of Homes showcased homes throughout the Triangle area over several weeks in September and October. The self-guided tour enables the public to visit some of North Carolina's most inspiring homes to discover innovations in homebuilding, energy efficiency, sustainable architecture and interior design. More than 220 homes were featured (including 10 from Mattamy), ranging from $255,000 to over $2.5 million. Of those, 178 homes by 83 of the area's top builders were judged by building professionals from across the Triangle area on the quality of craftsmanship, products used, architectural design and much more. Award winners in each category were revealed and celebrated at the Reynolds Coliseum on Oct. 7 in Raleigh.

"It is an honor to be recognized among the best in this year's Parade of Homes," said Bob Wiggins, Mattamy's Raleigh Division President. "We are committed to providing distinctive, thoughtfully designed homes that give Triangle area homebuyers a variety of choices that are built with their needs in mind."

Awards for Mattamy included:

Gold: The Carlisle, Wendell Falls

Category: 2, $311K-$333K

The two-story Carlisle design offers a 2-car alley-load garage and an open floorplan with 2,264-square-feet of spacious living and 4br/2.5ba. Available in the highly desirable Wendell Falls area of Wendell, the new community features homes built with impeccable craftsmanship and thoughtful modern design. The prime location of Wendell Falls offers close proximity to the Triangle's best shopping, parks and entertainment.

Silver: The Magnolia, Rockbridge

Category: 2, $311K-$333K

At the heart of this 2,797-square-foot open floorplan is the spacious kitchen, adjacent dining room, and living area showcasing a 42" fireplace, decorative wall trim design and a vaulted ceiling. The 5br/3ba Magnolia floorplan is available in Rockbridge, where small-town community meets big-city urbanity. Located just 15 miles from downtown Raleigh, one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S.

Silver: The Belhaven, Bent Tree

Category: 6, $410K-$450K

An elegant design, the 3,141-square-foot Belhaven floorplan features 4br/3ba and a first-floor owner's suite. Families can relax and take in the beautiful natural setting on the covered front porch or large screened back porch. Available in the Bent Tree community, residents can enjoy spacious homesites and a coming-soon community pool, with convenient access to nearby recreation, shopping, and dining, and a two-minute drive to Downtown Fuquay-Varina.

Bronze: The Edenton, Ballentine Place

Category: 8, $487K - $535K

This 2,961-square-foot Edenton floorplan features 5br/3.5ba and an unfinished third floor. Families can relax on the covered, wrap front porch or on the spacious screened-in back porch. This home sits on over one acre of land in Ballentine Place, a private, wooded community in Holly Springs. Residents can enjoy beautiful homes on large homesites close to great schools, shopping, dining, and recreation.

Bronze: The Carteret, Bent Tree

Category 4, $359,600 - $389,990

The Carteret is a classic design boasting 5br/3ba in a 2,590-square-foot open floorplan. This home features a gorgeous gourmet kitchen, an unfinished third floor, and a three-car garage. Located near downtown Fuquay-Varina, residents of the Bent Tree community can enjoy beautiful homes near great shopping, dining, and recreation.

For more information please visit:

https://mattamyhomes.com/raleigh.aspx

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with a 40-year history of operations across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 7,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 10 markets –Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

