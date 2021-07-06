Mattamy Homes Recognized as a Best Place to Work in Central Florida

Best Places to Work aims to identify the leading employers that go beyond the norm to foster an enjoyable and meaningful work environment for their employees. To determine the Best Places to Work in the region, employees are anonymously surveyed and asked to evaluate their employer across several elements of the work environment including team effectiveness, retention, alignment with goals, trust with co-workers, individual contribution, manager effectiveness, trust in senior leaders, feeling valued, work engagement and people practices.

"Receiving this recognition, especially in light of an exceptionally challenging year, is a true testament to the team and culture that we have built across the United States but in particular within our Orlando Division," says David Baselice, President of Mattamy's Orlando Division. "Everyone across our team has played an important role in helping us build and sustain a work environment that's focused on inclusivity, collaboration, performance and above all, a drive for providing the best homeowner experience to our customers. We are proud to receive this prestigious award for the work experience we provide our employees."

This year, the Journal is recognizing 60 businesses with local offices and operations, representing a variety of industries with workforces that range from two to 500-plus employees in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Volusia and Brevard counties. Honorees including Mattamy Homes will be featured in the Aug. 26, 2021, weekly issue of Orlando Business Journal and recognized at an awards event.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited

Related Links

mattamyhomes.com

