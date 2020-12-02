Mattamy Homes Recognized as a Best Place to Work in Charlotte

Charlotte Business Journal's annual Best Places to Work program aims to highlight workplaces in the Charlotte area that have excelled in creating workplaces valued by employees. Nominated organizations are evaluated by their employees, through an anonymous survey, measuring key areas that make up an organization's culture. These areas range from compensation and benefits to trust in senior leadership. The survey also measures the level of engagement exhibited by employees. Considering COVID-19, the Best Places to Work program also celebrates workplaces that have been able to successfully maintain their culture by adapting and finding creative virtual solutions to support their employees.

"Receiving this recognition is a wonderful testament to the team and culture that we have built here at Mattamy," says Mike McElroy, Mattamy's Charlotte Division President. "Everyone across our Division has played a role in creating a special work environment, focused on collaboration, community, customer service and performance."

The large companies category recognizes organizations that have between 50 and 249 employees. This is the third time Mattamy's Charlotte Division has been recognized with this accomplishment.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of operations history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

