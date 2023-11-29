Mattamy Homes recognized as a Best Place to Work in Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Business Journal credits homebuilder for outstanding workplace culture and extensive employee programs

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is excited to announce that the company has been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Charlotte Business Journal for the fifth time. This year, Mattamy was ranked as a top 25 place to work in the large companies (50-199 employees) category, with a total of 70 businesses with local offices and operations in the Charlotte region being celebrated.

"It's an honor to receive this recognition as it showcases our team's commitment to each other, the business and the nurturing culture that we've created as a whole, here at Mattamy," says Mike McElroy, President of Mattamy's Charlotte Division. "We are all extremely proud of Mattamy being a best-in-class employer in Charlotte."

Charlotte Business Journal's Best Places to Work program highlights local employers that have figured out a winning formula for attracting top talent — and keeping those people satisfied and engaged. For many companies, that means robust benefits like health insurance, plenty of paid time off, contributions to retirement or help with financial planning, and so on.

Charlotte's Best Places to Work winners were chosen based on confidential employee surveys conducted by Quantum Workplace, a third-party human-resources survey company.

Companies that receive the award are recognized for receiving high marks in areas such as team effectiveness, trust with co-workers, manager effectiveness and work engagements.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

