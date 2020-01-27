Mattamy Homes Recognized as a Best Place to Work in Tampa Bay for Second Consecutive Year

Receiving a record number of submissions for 2020, Best Places to Work aims to identify the top workplaces in Tampa Bay based on employee feedback. Nominated organizations are evaluated by their employees through an anonymous survey focusing on elements of the work environment including: team effectiveness, retention risk, alignment with goals, trust with co-workers, individual contribution, manager effectiveness, trust in senior leaders, feeling valued, work engagement and people practices.

"Receiving this recognition for the second year is a wonderful testament to the team and culture that we have built together," says Bob Meyn, Mattamy's Tampa-Sarasota-Naples Division President. "Everyone across our Division has played a role in creating a work environment special to Mattamy, focused on collaboration, customer service and performance."

The Best Places to Work honorees will be celebrated at an event on May 1st at George M. Steinbrenner Field. At the event, the final ranking orders for each category will be revealed. In 2019, Mattamy Homes was named the #8 Best Place to Work in the extra large companies category (more than 100 employees).

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with a 40-year history of operations across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 7,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 10 markets –Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

