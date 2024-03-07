Mattamy Homes Recognized as one of South Florida's Best Places to Work for Second Consecutive Year

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - For the second year in a row, the Southeast Florida Division of Mattamy Homes has been named as one of South Florida's Best Places to Work by the South Florida Business Journal. This year, the division ranked second overall for medium-sized companies (50 to 99 employees).

"All of our team members have played a pivotal role in receiving this achievement," said Dan Grosswald, President of Mattamy's Southeast Florida Division. "Through our collective efforts and through putting people first, we've built a culture where our team members can bring their best selves to work, ultimately allowing them to thrive and contribute to our collective success. This award not only celebrates our team members and their outstanding efforts, but it also reaffirms one of our top priorities – continuing to create the best employee experience and to make Mattamy one of the best places to work."

Beyond its competitive compensation and benefits package, Mattamy Homes supports team members through a variety of professional and personal development opportunities and additional paid time off during the holiday season. In addition, Mattamy Homes hosts numerous employee-focused events throughout the year, strengthening its collaborative environment and commitment to teamwork.

Employers recognized as a Best Place to Work are determined through an anonymous employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace. Companies that receive the award are recognized based on receiving high marks in areas such as team effectiveness, trust with co-workers, manager effectiveness and work engagements.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited