Mattamy Homes' Saguaro Trails named Southern Arizona's Community of the Year

"We are incredibly proud to have our Saguaro Trails community recognized as Community of the Year by the Southern Arizona Home Builders Association," said Anjela Salyer, President of Mattamy's Tucson Division. "This honor speaks to our team's dedication to creating amenity-rich communities and thoughtfully designed homes that our residents can enjoy to their fullest."

Saguaro Trails provides homeowners with access to A-rated schools, proximity to everyday conveniences, and endless opportunities for recreation, adventure, and exploration. Starting from the upper $300s, Saguaro Trails offers four exterior style options and 12 floorplans for homeowners to choose from. The one-and-two story single-family homes range from 1,537 to 3,305 square feet, with two to six bedrooms and two to three-and-a-half bathrooms.

Within the Saguaro Trails community itself, residents can enjoy a spacious seven-acre amenity park featuring a resort-style pool, splash pad, sports court, playground, dog park, and so much more.

Visit the Saguaro Trails community page on the Mattamy Homes website for more information.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its U.S. head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, Mattamy Homes' communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area as well as Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited