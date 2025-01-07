Mattamy Homes: Six-time Best Place to Work winner in Charlotte, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, has been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Charlotte Business Journal for the sixth time. This year, the Division continues to rank among the top 25 workplaces in the large companies (50–199 employees) category. Overall, the Charlotte Business Journal recognized 70 businesses from a variety of industries with local offices and operations in the region.

Mattamy Homes’ Charlotte Division is recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by the Charlotte Business Journal. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)
"We are honored to once again be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Charlotte, as it reflects the culture we've built within Mattamy's Charlotte Division," says Mike McElroy, President of Mattamy's Charlotte Division. "Our team members are at the heart of our success and this award validates the effort we all put into making Mattamy a place where everyone feels valued, supported and empowered to grow."

The Charlotte Business Journal's Best Places to Work program celebrates local employers with innovative strategies for attracting, engaging and retaining top talent. Employers are evaluated based on confidential team member surveys conducted by Quantum Workplace, a third-party human resources survey firm.

To qualify, organizations must meet a participation threshold, which varies based on company size. Winners are selected based on high scores in key areas such as team effectiveness, trust, manager performance and overall team member engagement.

Mattamy's consistent recognition in this program underscores the company's commitment to providing an environment that prioritizes team member well-being, professional development and collaboration.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets— Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

