Mattamy Homes US Announces New President for its Phoenix Division

"Don is a seasoned homebuilding executive who has led our Alberta teams and business successfully through some extraordinarily challenging market conditions and has done an excellent job for the company," says Mr. Bass. "His background is truly unique, and we are excited that we will be able to continue to benefit from his wealth of industry experience and leadership skills."

Before joining Mattamy in 2013, Mr. Barrineau spent the bulk of his 25-year career in the Texas homebuilding industry, including a wide variety of functional and Division President roles with Cal South Corporation, Centex Homes, City Homes and KB Homes. Don has a degree from Texas A&M University where he studied Business Management and Architecture.

"I'm really excited about returning to the United States and joining the Mattamy Phoenix team. It's going to be a great opportunity to work with a high-performing team in one of the best cities in the country," says Mr. Barrineau. "I am most looking forward to continuing the amazing work that our Phoenix team is doing in providing the best homebuying experience for our customers."

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

