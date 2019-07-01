Mattamy Homes US Announces New President for its Raleigh Division

Mr. Wiggins brings a wealth of knowledge and skill to his new role, including 25 years of management experience in real estate development and a deep understanding of the Carolinas housing markets. Previous to joining Mattamy Homes in 2015, he was with M/I Homes, where he was the VP Land, Charlotte. Mr. Wiggins previously held senior land development roles with Centex Homes in Charlotte and was also the Vice President/Principal of Cash Construction Company in Georgia. He has a Bachelor of Science in Building Construction from Auburn University and a Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance from Kennesaw State University.

"Bob's expertise in creating and executing land acquisition strategies that have allowed us to grow our footprint in Charlotte have been key to our success. His knowledge of the critical aspects of competing using distinctly different product offerings and creatively segmented community land plans, as well as bringing lots to our Charlotte market on-time and on-budget, are some of Bob's great strengths," says Mr. Skelly. "Bob's knowledge of Mattamy, and our mission, vision, values and culture, are factors that set him apart from external candidates for the role, and I am pleased that we have been able to promote from within the organization."

"I'm really excited about joining the Mattamy Raleigh team. It's going to be a great opportunity for personal career growth and to work with a high-performing team in one of the best cities in the country," says Mr. Wiggins. "I am most looking forward to continuing the amazing work that the Raleigh Division is doing in providing the best homebuyer experience for our customers. "

For more information:

https://mattamyhomes.com/raleigh.aspx

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with a 40-year history of operations across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 7,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 10 markets – Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited

Related Links

mattamyhomes.com

