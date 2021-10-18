Mattamy Homes' WaterSong Community Featured in Prestigious "Best Places to Live"

"Each year, we survey our readers to determine the most popular destinations and amenities," says Kelly Godbey, editor of the prestigious magazine, based in Wilmington, North Carolina.

At Mattamy's first 55+ community in Florida's booming active-adult market, a full suite of resort-style amenities is nearing completion. WaterSong, which is part of the incredible RiverTown development, features a resort-style pool and clubhouse. Other amenities include a lake pavilion, nature trails, an event lawn, firepit, fitness center, pickleball and bocce ball courts and a paw park, among others.

Nestled along the St. Johns River in one of North Florida's most popular destinations, the community offers residents an array of fun and engaging lifestyle activities, including aquatic opportunities such as kayaking, canoeing, paddleboarding, boating and fishing.

For "Ideal-LIVING's" annual award, a special editorial committee considers, among other criteria, such features as walkability, open spaces and "a real sense of community," Godbey says. In addition, communities the magazine showcases provide "a myriad of amenities and clubs that allow a new homeowner to dive into a healthy, active lifestyle."

Cliff Nelson, Mattamy's Jacksonville Division president, says the publication's timing ideally coincides with the nearing completion of the amenity center at WaterSong, which will be opening in December 2021.



"The magazine's recognition beautifully illustrates what WaterSong is all about—a community unlike any other for 55+ residents and homebuyers in North Florida," Nelson said. "With the new amenity center, you get a complete picture of WaterSong, a place for our residents to enjoy a laidback lifestyle they have worked hard for and deserve."

