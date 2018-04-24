Mattamy Homes Welcomes Larry Nicholson to its Board of Directors

"We're very excited to have an individual with Larry's deep experience in the homebuilding industry joining Mattamy's Board of Directors," says Peter Gilgan, Mattamy's Founder & CEO. "In particular, we look forward to benefiting from his advice on a range of opportunities and issues as we grow our US business by a significant amount over the next five years. His recent experience in the important US marketplace will be invaluable on our Board as we continue to pursue our ambitious growth plans."

"Among private builders, Mattamy Homes has an exceptionally strong balance sheet and is in the best position to grow exponentially. As such it represents a great opportunity," says Mr. Nicholson. "I have observed a great culture and leadership team, and a number of respected industry players have noted to me what a great company Mattamy is. I'm excited to be joining and look forward to contributing."

Mr. Nicholson was President and CEO, and a member of the Board of Directors, of CalAtlantic Group, a firm that was formed after the merger of The Ryland Group and Standard Pacific Corp. in 2015. From 1996 to 2015, he held a number of executive positions with The Ryland Group, including President and CEO, Chief Operating Officer, President Southeast Region, President Orlando Division and VP Operations South Region. Before joining Ryland Mr. Nicholson served as the VP Construction for Transeastern Properties in Florida, and Vice President and Apartment Developer for the Berman Development Corporation. He began his career in the homebuilding industry in 1983 with Fairfield Communities as a Construction Manager.

Mr. Nicholson is a member of the Policy Advisory Board, Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University and a member of the Executive Committee of Leading Builders of America. A native of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, he earned a Bachelor's degree from Ohio University in 1979.

Privately owned Mattamy Homes chose to establish an external Board of Directors of knowledgeable advisors in 2010 as a governance best practice. In addition to Mr. Nicholson, the other external members of Mattamy's Board also have significant experience and expertise:

Dave Williams (Lead Director), former non-Executive Chairman of Shoppers Drug Mart, and former CFO and President, Eastern Canada Operations, of Loblaw Companies Ltd.

(Lead Director), former non-Executive Chairman of Shoppers Drug Mart, and former CFO and President, Eastern Canada Operations, of Loblaw Companies Ltd. Rupert Duchesne , former Group Chief Executive of Aimia

, former Group Chief Executive of Aimia The Honorable David H. Wilkins, former US Ambassador to Canada and Partner, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP

and Partner, & Scarborough LLP Margaret Whelan , CEO of Whelan Advisory LLC

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with a 40-year history of operations across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps 7,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 10 markets – Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, those communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

