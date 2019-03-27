Mattamy Homes Welcomes Publix to RiverTown

"We are pleased and excited to be part of this growing and vibrant community and look forward to providing RiverTown residents with the superior products and legendary service our customers have been accustomed to for more than 80 years," says Dwaine Stevens, Media & Community Relations Manager, Publix Super Markets Inc.

"The addition of commercial amenities in RiverTown, anchored by a company as respected and customer-oriented as Publix, speaks to our ongoing dedication to meeting the needs of our homeowners and providing an exceptional lifestyle experience," says Jason Sessions, VP of Land Acquisition and Development with Mattamy's Jacksonville Division. "We're very much looking forward to working with Publix and other partners to bring the shopping experience at RiverTown to life."

RiverTown encompasses nearly 5,000 acres and is currently selling new homes in 10 distinct neighborhoods, with homes in the mid-$200s to more than $1 million. RiverTown has 11 beautifully decorated model homes that are open daily to tour. The community is just a short drive from Jacksonville's world-class sports, arts and entertainment, and has convenient access to top-rated schools.

Located along the pristine shores of the St. Johns River, RiverTown also has a wealth of country-club-style amenities including a junior-sized Olympic lap pool, kid-friendly zero-entry recreational pool with corkscrew slide, lighted tennis courts, state-of-the-art fitness center at the RiverHouse, amphitheater with stage and concert lawn along the river, and a full-time social programming director who plans fun community activities and social events for residents of all ages. Recreational activities are a key part of the RiverTown lifestyle experience, with a kayak launch, dog park and miles of winding walking and biking trails.



For more information:

https://mattamyhomes.com/jacksonville/communities/stjohns-rivertown.aspx

https://rivertownflorida.com/

https://www.facebook.com/RiverTownFlorida/

https://www.instagram.com/rivertownflorida/?hl=en

http://www.publix.com/

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with a 40-year history of operations across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 7,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 10 markets –Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, those communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. For more information, visit www.mattamyhomes.com.

About Publix

Publix is privately owned and operated by its more than 200,000 employees, with 2018 sales of $36.1 billion. Currently, Publix has 1,215 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company has been named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work for in America for 22 consecutive years, and ranked No. 1 on Fortune's inaugural Best Big Companies list. In addition, Publix's dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company's website, corporate.publix.com.

