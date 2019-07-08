Mattamy Homes Welcomes Rick Severance as New President in West Villages

"Rick comes to Mattamy with a unique track record and understanding of customer focused master-planned communities in Florida," says Pete Skelly, CEO of Mattamy Homes US. "His talents and background will allow us to build upon the achievements already produced by our West Villages team and position us to deliver on the company's vision of a community and town center offering residents access to a wealth of housing, amenity, dining, shopping and recreational activity choices."

West Villages is a 9,650-acre property in south Sarasota County, Florida that Mattamy Homes and its minority partners purchased in 2014 (then known as Thomas Ranch). The community will eventually include some 20,000 homes (including Mattamy's Renaissance at West Villages) as well as parks, recreation areas and three million square feet of non-residential space.

Rick was most recently the President of Babcock Ranch, where he was hired to launch the first solar-powered town in the US, entitled for 19,000 development units and six million square feet of commercial space. Previously, Rick was the Senior Vice President of Planning, Development and Operations for St. Joe Company, where he led the company's residential and commercial portfolio including design, sales and brokerage operations for 15 master-planned communities and one million square feet of commercial and retail holdings. His experience also includes work as the CEO of New Vector Limited, a highly successful consulting firm for numerous new urban and master-planned resort communities and commercial town centers. His consulting career was preceded by his position as CEO of the Seaside Community Development Company, where he was responsible for the direction and development of Seaside, Florida, the award-winning town named TIME Magazine's Development of the Decade. Rick has a business degree with a concentration in hospitality, marketing and real estate from Florida State University.

"I am extremely excited about being part of one of the nation's largest-selling master-planned communities," says Rick. "Here at West Villages I have the opportunity to work with an outstanding team where I can layer in my place-making experience to further enhance the vision for this special development."

About West Villages Florida

The more than 15,000 acres that comprise West Villages Florida (www.MyWestVillages.com) are located adjacent to the Tamiami Trail corridor in South Sarasota County between the urban centers of the City of Venice and the City of North Port. The community is being developed by a partnership that includes Mattamy Homes (www.MattamyHomes.com), the largest privately owned home builder in North America, and Vanguard Land, one of the region's premier and well-respected land developers. In 2018 John Burns Real Estate Consulting named West Villages Florida the 5th fastest selling Master-Planned Community in the country.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with a 40-year history of operations across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 7,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 10 markets – Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited

Related Links

mattamyhomes.com

