Matterhorn Venture Partners Acquires Industrial Small-Bay Asset in Bolingbrook, IL

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterhorn Venture Partners ("MVP"), a Chicago-based real estate investment firm, is excited to announce the acquisition of 181 W Crossroads Parkway, a 32,523 SF industrial asset located in Bolingbrook, IL. The project was originally built as a condo development in 2008, and MVP purchased the asset from two buyers to bring the building back to single ownership. In addition to the inherent value created by putting the building back together, MVP will roll the rents to market upon tenant rollover, further creating value for its investors.

"This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategy of targeting undervalued small-bay industrial assets in core locations with strong fundamentals within the Chicago Metro Market," said Principal and Co-Founder Tina Ramos. With this acquisition, Matterhorn Venture Partners continues to expand its presence in key Midwest markets, focusing on unlocking value and increasing long-term returns for its investors. The firm remains committed to growing its portfolio in critical industrial and logistics corridors throughout the United States.

More Information

Website: www.matterhornvp.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/matterhorn-venture-partners

Contact Information

Tina Ramos

Principal, Co-Founder

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 708-204-5247

Scott McKibben

Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 312-865-2000

Matt Kay

Principal, Co-Founder

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 313-820-3998

SOURCE Matterhorn Venture Partners LLC