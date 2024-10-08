MATTERHORN VENTURE PARTNERS ADDS INDUSTRY VETERAN GARY NUSSBAUM AS PRINCIPAL

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterhorn Venture Partners ("MVP"), a Chicago-based real estate investment firm, is excited to announce the addition of real estate investment sales veteran Gary Nussbaum as a Principal of MVP. Nussbaum joins Scott McKibben, Matt Kay and Tina Ramos, where he will source and implement new acquisition opportunities throughout primary US real estate markets. Gary will focus on industrial value-add, single tenant net lease, and powered land play opportunities.

Throughout his career, Nussbaum completed over $4 billion in real estate transactions totaling 36 million square feet. Prior to joining MVP, he was a Senior Vice President with CBRE as an investment sales broker. Before his tenure at CBRE, Nussbaum served as Managing Director of Transwestern's Midwest Investment Sales Group for 20 years, where he launched the firm's Chicago Midwest Investment Sales Team. He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and an MBA from The Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

"Gary brings a wealth of expertise in identifying and capitalizing industrial, office and portfolio investment opportunities, which will be invaluable to our clients," said Scott McKibben, CEO and Co-Founder of Matterhorn Venture Partners. "We are excited to welcome him as a Principal within our firm, where he will be instrumental in advancing our growth strategy." Nussbaum's deep understanding of previous real estate cycles and his ability to evaluate diverse investment opportunities aligns with Matterhorn's commitment to delivering exceptional value to its investors. His addition to the team underscores Matterhorn's dedication to expanding its footprint in the commercial real estate sector.

About Matterhorn Venture Partners

Matterhorn Venture Partners ("MVP") is a Chicago-based boutique real estate investment firm with a people-centric and entrepreneurial investment strategy that is focused on creating value and opportunity for its clients. MVP opportunistically invests in value-add industrial real estate projects in major markets across the United States, with a specific focus on small-bay acquisitions and development. The Principals of MVP have completed over $25B of commercial real estate transactions throughout their careers.

More Information

Website: www.matterhornvp.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/matterhorn-venture-partners

CONTACT: Scott McKibben, [email protected]

