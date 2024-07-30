Matterhorn Venture Partners and Petra Acquire 100 Acres of Prime Kenosha Land for Development

CHICAGO, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterhorn Venture Partners (MVP) and Petra today announced the acquisition of a 100.4-acre land parcel in Kenosha, Wisconsin. This strategic investment positions the companies to capitalize on the region's robust population and job growth through residential and industrial development.

Kenosha County has experienced significant growth, with a 11% population increase over the past decade and projected job additions of 1,500 annually over the next 5 years. This surge is fueled by expanding industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and technology, represented by companies like German manufacturer Schuetz Packaging that is building a new facility across the street from the site and other companies such as U-Line, Amazon, Snap-On Tools, Haribo, Jockey International, and Microsoft (Racine).

To address the critical housing shortage in Kenosha County, with a vacancy rate of under 5%, MVP and Petra plan to sell or build with developers a range of mixed-use projects incorporating build-to-rent, senior living, and small bay industrial spaces. The site's strategic location in between I-94 and Lake Michigan, and near major employment centers makes it an ideal location for residents and businesses alike.

"This acquisition aligns perfectly with our investment strategy of identifying high-growth markets and delivering exceptional returns to our investors," said Scott McKibben, CEO of MVP. "Kenosha's dynamic economy and demographic trends create a compelling opportunity for residential and commercial development."

Noah Swank, CEO of Petra, added, "We are excited to partner with MVP on this transformative project. By addressing the region's housing needs and creating new job opportunities, we are contributing to Kenosha's continued success."

About Matterhorn Venture Partners and Petra

Matterhorn Venture Partners is a national commercial real estate investment firm based in Chicago that focuses on identifying and capitalizing on value add opportunities. Petra is a Kansas City based acquisitions and development company with a proven track record of successful residential and commercial projects.

