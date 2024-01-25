Matthew F. Delmont headlines University of Houston Law Center's Black History Month Lecture

Dartmouth historian emphasizes African Americans' World War II contributions

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The pivotal role of African American military service members during World War II will be the focus of the University of Houston Law Center's 2024 Black History Month Lecture on Monday, Feb. 5.

The featured speaker, Matthew F. Delmont, is the Frank J. Guarini Associate Dean of International Studies and Interdisciplinary Studies and the Sherman Fairchild Distinguished Professor of History at Dartmouth University. He has a doctorate in American studies from Brown University.

As part of the Bracewell LLP Distinguished Lecture in Racial and Social Justice, Delmont will deliver a presentation titled, "Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad." Delmont is the author of a book with the same title.

"Bracewell is proud to continue our partnership with the University of Houston Law Center in bringing important conversations about racial and social justice to the campus and greater Houston community," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp.

The lecture will be in-person on Monday, Feb. 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. CST at the University of Houston Law Center's John M. O'Quinn Law Building, 4170 Martin Luther King Blvd. A book signing and reception will follow. Attendees may also join virtually.

To register for the lecture, visit: https://law.uh.edu/events/bhm.asp.

To learn more about the speaker, visit: https://www.prhspeakers.com/speaker/dr-matthew-delmont.

University of Houston Law Center media contacts: Carrie Anna Criado, UH Law Center Assistant Dean of Communications and Marketing, 713-743-2184, [email protected]; Bonnie Buffaloe, Communications Manager, 713-743-9137, [email protected].  

About the University of Houston Law Center   

The University of Houston Law Center (UHLC) is a dynamic, top-tier law school located in the nation's 4th largest city. UHLC's Health Law, Intellectual Property Law, and Part-time programs rank in the U.S. News Top 10. UH Law Center awards Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees, through its academic branch, the College of Law. The Law Center is more than just a law school. It is a powerful hub of intellectual activity with more than 12 centers, institutes and programs that fuel its educational mission and national reputation. UHLC is fully accredited by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools.  

About the University of Houston   

The University of Houston is a Carnegie-designated Tier One public research university recognized with a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for excellence in undergraduate education. UH serves the globally competitive Houston and Gulf Coast Region by providing world-class faculty, experiential learning and strategic industry partnerships. Located in the nation's fourth-largest city and one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse regions in the country, UH is a federally designated Hispanic- and Asian-American-Serving institution with an enrollment of more than 47,000 students.

