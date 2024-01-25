Matthew F. Delmont headlines University of Houston Law Center's Black History Month Lecture

Dartmouth historian emphasizes African Americans' World War II contributions

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The pivotal role of African American military service members during World War II will be the focus of the University of Houston Law Center's 2024 Black History Month Lecture on Monday, Feb. 5.

The featured speaker, Matthew F. Delmont , is the Frank J. Guarini Associate Dean of International Studies and Interdisciplinary Studies and the Sherman Fairchild Distinguished Professor of History at Dartmouth University. He has a doctorate in American studies from Brown University.

As part of the Bracewell LLP Distinguished Lecture in Racial and Social Justice, Delmont will deliver a presentation titled, "Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad." Delmont is the author of a book with the same title.

The lecture will be in-person on Monday, Feb. 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. CST at the University of Houston Law Center's John M. O'Quinn Law Building, 4170 Martin Luther King Blvd. A book signing and reception will follow. Attendees may also join virtually.

