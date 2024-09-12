Matthijs Wilhelmus of BASI Systems Wins Pilates Industry and Leadership Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthijs Wilhelmus, CEO of BASI Systems, has been named twice in the 2024 CEO Awards, winning the title of "Best CEO in the Pilates Equipment Industry" & "Growth Strategy CEO of the Year – Netherlands".

The 2024 CEO Awards celebrate the most respected C-level executives globally across various sectors. Unlike many accolades that focus on company success, these awards spotlight the individual achievements of senior executives who drive their corporations forward. The goal is to recognise worthy individuals and inspire other business leaders to achieve similar success.

Matthijs Wilhelmus assumed the role of BASI Systems CEO in late 2023, transitioning from his position as a Board Member. With a background spanning diverse industries, he brings extensive experience in brand-driven growth. "We strive for perfection in everything we do at BASI Systems," said Wilhelmus. "I am honoured to win these awards, and see them as a recognition for the hard work of all our teams in building a future-ready organisation."

As a former professional athlete, Wilhelmus embodies a relentless pursuit of excellence and a refusal to accept the status quo. Recognising the rapid developments in the fitness and lifestyle wellness market, the organisation restructured in 2023 to better support its customers' business growth. This involved revamping the commercial team, increasing investments in marketing and innovation, and optimising operations processes.

Today, BASI Systems, with Wilhelmus as its award-winning CEO, collaborates with thousands of Pilates professionals worldwide, in more than 70 countries across 6 continents, blending tradition with innovation and contemporary science. Leveraging years of teaching experience and industrial engineering expertise, the company's equipment is renowned for its quality, functionality, and design.

Wilhelmus recognizes the pivotal role of leadership at BASI Systems, along with the transformative potential of assembling the right team. "At BASI Systems, individual development and company advancement are intertwined. By ensuring the right people are in the right roles, we create a roadmap for success and build a high-performing organisation," added Wilhelmus. "Winning is a collaborative endeavour".

Pilates has captivated enthusiasts worldwide for generations. Rooted in its ability to strengthen while harmonising body and mind via the core principles laid down by Joseph and Clara Pilates - breath, concentration, control, precision, centre and flow. BASI Systems remains at the forefront of this movement, delivering unparalleled Pilates experiences for more than a decade.

The leadership of Matthijs Wilhelmus is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction. Driving growth and embracing competition in a rapidly growing and diversifying industry, BASI Systems continues to set Pilates industry standards as an equipment manufacturer revered by practitioners for its commitment to handcrafted quality and design.

For more information about BASI Systems, visit www.basisystems.com

Further information about the Business Worldwide CEO Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/2024-ceo-awards-winners/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact

David Jones

Awards Department

E: [email protected]

W: www.bwmonline.com

SOURCE Business Worldwide Magazine