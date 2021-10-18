Mattress Recycling Council's Rhode Island Program Eclipses 500,000 Recycled Mattresses

Since its 2016 launch, MRC has recruited municipal transfer stations, waste haulers, nonprofit organizations, mattress retailers, hotels, universities, and hospitals to divert their discarded mattresses to recycling. Currently, 37 Rhode Island cities and towns and more than 200 Rhode Island-based public and private entities participate in the program.

"MRC's Bye Bye Mattress is keeping mattresses out of the central landfill and off streets, alleys and other public spaces that are often targets of illegal dumping," said MRC's Managing Director Mike O'Donnell. "This program is also conserving valuable resources and supporting green jobs."

In its most recent annual report submitted to Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation (RIRRC), MRC emphasized meeting all established performance goals and described the efforts taken to achieve them. The report also highlights MRC's research projects which include conducting studies to identify new end markets, testing the physical properties of mattress components, and establishing collaborative industry relationships to create a circular economy for polyurethane foam.

View the full 2020-2021 Annual Report or visit MattressRecyclingCouncil.org/Programs/Rhode-Island/ to learn more about our program's impact in Rhode Island.

About the Mattress Recycling Council and Bye Bye Mattress

The Mattress Recycling Council (MRC) is a nonprofit organization that operates recycling programs in states that have passed mattress recycling laws: California, Connecticut and Rhode Island. MRC was founded by the bedding industry and recycles more than 1.7 million mattresses each year. For more information about MRC, go to MattressRecyclingCouncil.org. To learn how to recycle your mattress or to find a collection location or event near you, visit ByeByeMattress.com.

