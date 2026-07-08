Matua Starts Something Fresh with Aesha Scott Brand Ambassadorship

The original New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc teams up with fellow Kiwi and Below Deck star Aesha Scott for a new global campaign inspired by the thrill of starting something new.

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matua, New Zealand's First Sauvignon Blanc, is inspiring wine drinkers to break out of routine, embrace new experiences, and Start Something Fresh with the launch of its new global campaign. Inspired by Matua's pioneering spirit and effortlessly refreshing style, the campaign celebrates the moments that begin with curiosity, spontaneity, and a simple willingness to say "yes."

Start Something Fresh with Matua

Bringing the campaign to life is Matua's new brand ambassador, television personality, world traveler, and proud Kiwi Aesha Scott. Finding fun wherever she goes, Aesha embodies the same fresh perspective that has defined Matua since it first introduced Sauvignon Blanc to New Zealand more than 50 years ago.

Rooted in Matua's New Zealand heritage, the Start Something Fresh campaign was filmed and produced entirely in New Zealand with an all-Kiwi creative team, including local cast, crew, photographers, and directors. Alongside fellow Kiwi Aesha Scott, every element celebrates the authenticity and connection to the brand's origins.

A Fresh Face for a New Era of Refreshment

Known for her role as Chief Stew on Bravo TV's Below Deck, Aesha Scott will help bring Matua and Start Something Fresh to consumers by encouraging fans to try something new and make the most of every occasion.

"As a proud Kiwi, there's something really special about working with a brand that comes from home. I've always loved that Matua has never been afraid to do things a little differently, and that's something I connect with personally," says Aesha Scott. "I've always loved saying yes to new experiences and embracing a little adventure whenever I can. To me, refreshment is about so much more than what's in your glass. It's about staying curious, making memories, and enjoying life's unexpected moments. That's why I'm so excited to help bring this campaign to life."

Most recently, Aesha officially kicked off her partnership with the brand at Palm Tree Music Festival Hamptons on June 27, joining Matua for a weekend of music and fresh experiences at its Matua Sauvy Social Lounge. Thousands of festivalgoers had the opportunity to share in refreshing pours of Matua Sauvignon Blanc, Matua Lighter, and Matua Coolers throughout the day alongside performances from Kygo, The Chainsmokers, Disco Lines, and more. A not-to-be-missed experiential lounge complementing the festival's high-energy atmosphere, the Matua Sauvy Social Lounge will be popping up across all Palm Tree Music Festival events throughout the year.

"Aesha embodies the spirit that has always defined Matua," said Katie Lindsay, Global Brand Director of Matua. "As the original New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, we've always believed in upholding our pioneering spirit and inspiring consumers to inject fresh energy into everyday moments. Aesha brings that same sense of curiosity, vibrancy, and authenticity to everything she does, making her the perfect partner to Start Something Fresh."

Matua continues its partnership as the Official White Wine Sponsor of Palm Tree Music Festival and Palm Tree Crew Events, the globally recognized event platform founded by Kygo and Palm Tree Crew. Through immersive experiences at events across Aspen, Miami, and the Hamptons, Matua has become a staple of some of the year's most anticipated lifestyle and music gatherings.

Fresh Formats for Every Adventure, Vibe, and Moment

From pioneering New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc to creating innovative ways for consumers to enjoy wine wherever life takes them, Start Something Fresh reflects Matua's long-standing spirit of doing things differently. As consumers look for new ways to enjoy wine across a variety of occasions, Matua continues to innovate with formats designed for convenience, portability, and refreshment. The portfolio includes:

Matua Sauvignon Blanc , the brand's signature wine that set the standard for the category and remains at the forefront of the portfolio, offering consumers an approachable and easy sip suited for every occasion. To ensure it's enjoyed at its best, the bottle features Matua's Chill Check technology, a thermographic snowflake that turns blue when the wine is perfectly chilled.

, the brand's signature wine that set the standard for the category and remains at the forefront of the portfolio, offering consumers an approachable and easy sip suited for every occasion. To ensure it's enjoyed at its best, the bottle features Matua's Chill Check technology, a thermographic snowflake that turns blue when the wine is perfectly chilled. Matua Lighter , a lower-alcohol, lower-calorie version of the classic Sauvignon Blanc (9% ABV, 80 calories, and less than 1g sugar), designed as a low-alcohol option without compromising on the refreshing, crisp flavor consumers know and love.

a lower-alcohol, lower-calorie version of the classic Sauvignon Blanc (9% ABV, 80 calories, and less than 1g sugar), designed as a low-alcohol option without compromising on the refreshing, crisp flavor consumers know and love. Matua Cooler , a crisp blend of Matua Sauvignon Blanc, sparkling water, and a splash of kiwi flavor in a can that delivers a lighter, ready-to-drink option for consumers on the go.

, a crisp blend of Matua Sauvignon Blanc, sparkling water, and a splash of kiwi flavor in a can that delivers a lighter, ready-to-drink option for consumers on the go. Matua Bagnum, the newest addition to the portfolio, offers a sleek 1.5-liter bag format that combines portability, convenience, and quality while holding the equivalent of two bottles of Matua Sauvignon Blanc. Created for occasions where consumers want great wine without the hassle of traditional packaging, the Bagnum is ideal for beach days, music festivals, picnics, tailgates, and backyard gatherings.

Together, these offerings reflect Matua's commitment to creating fresh, modern ways to enjoy Sauvignon Blanc across every season and occasion. As consumer demand for premium styles of the variety continues to grow, New Zealand remains one of the wine industry's most successful import categories, posting its 16th consecutive year of growth in the U.S. in 2024.1

Whether it's discovering a new destination, heading to a music festival, or simply saying yes to a spontaneous afternoon with friends, Matua's portfolio is designed to make refreshment feel effortless wherever life leads. Matua wines are available nationwide and can be ordered through Instacart and DoorDash.

For more information, visit www.matuawine.com and follow @MatuaWine on Instagram.

1 New Zealand Winegrowers

About Matua

Founded in 1974, Matua changed the course of New Zealand wine when it became the country's first Sauvignon Blanc. Built on a spirit of curiosity, originality, and doing things differently, Matua has spent more than five decades redefining what refreshment looks like. Today, that same pioneering mindset lives on through innovations like its Chill Check thermographic label technology and modern formats including Matua Lighter, Matua Cooler, and Matua Bagnum. Wherever life takes consumers next, Matua is there to help them Start Something Fresh.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) is one of the world's leading luxury and premium wine companies and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

TWE's global, multi-regional sourcing model includes world-class vineyard and production assets in internationally acclaimed winemaking regions, including Barossa Valley and Coonawarra in Australia, Napa Valley and Paso Robles in the United States, Marlborough in New Zealand, Bordeaux in France, Tuscany in Italy, and Ningxia in China. The company has a strong focus on sustainability and building a brighter future for everyone who touches the business.

TWE's global portfolio is available in more than 100 countries and includes luxury and premium brands such as Penfolds, DAOU Vineyards, 19 Crimes, Pepperjack, Squealing Pig, Wynns, Matua, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Frank Family Vineyards.

The company employs a global team of approximately 2,500 people, with its culture best expressed by the 'TWE DNA' – enabling team members to be courageous, bring their whole selves to work, and deliver together.

Media Contact

Cassidy Havens, [email protected]

SOURCE Treasury Wine Estates