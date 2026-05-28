Squealing Pig Returns as the Official Wine Sponsor of San Francisco Pride 2026

The cheeky wine brand is back at the largest LGBTQ+ gathering in the nation on June 27-28, featuring iconic San Francisco drag queens

NAPA, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Squealing Pig, the playful and fun-loving wine brand from Treasury Wine Estates (TWE), one of the world's leading wine companies, returns as the official wine sponsor of San Francisco Pride, as part of the brand's two-year partnership with the organization.

The 56th Annual San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration is the largest LGBTQ+ celebration in the nation and will take place on June 27-28, 2026, at the Civic Center Plaza, drawing more than a million attendees over two days.

The Squealing Pig wine lounge returns as the life of the party all weekend long featuring interactive photo opportunities, wine sampling, and branded giveaways. Whether festivalgoers are looking to recharge or turn up the energy, they'll find crisp pours of Squealing Pig's Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc and California Rosé waiting for them, alongside some of the Bay Area's most iconic drag queens. Attendees can also grab Squealing Pig merchandise including bucket hats and temporary tattoos while supplies last.

In addition to its presence during Pride weekend, Squealing Pig will support several Pride events in the San Francisco community throughout June, from kickoff to closing. Here's where Pride attendees and VIP guests can raise a glass and crack a squeal:

June 10 : Built This City: San Francisco Pride Kickoff at The Castro Theatre, hosted by Peaches Christ and Honey Mahogany, celebrating queer activism, art, and entertainment.

: Built This City: San Francisco Pride Kickoff at The Castro Theatre, hosted by Peaches Christ and Honey Mahogany, celebrating queer activism, art, and entertainment. June 23: Runway of Pride Fashion Show at GLIDE Memorial Church

Runway of Pride Fashion Show at GLIDE Memorial Church June 24: Legacy of Pride: VIP Reception at the Hilton Cityscape Lounge, a private reception to honor Trans Thrive, San Francisco Pride's Organizational Grand Marshal for 2026.

Legacy of Pride: VIP Reception at the Hilton Cityscape Lounge, a private reception to honor Trans Thrive, San Francisco Pride's Organizational Grand Marshal for 2026. June 25: Human Rights Summit at The Commonwealth Club, the 4th annual event where community leaders, changemakers, and peace conspirators will come together to discuss Resistance in Action!

Human Rights Summit at The Commonwealth Club, the 4th annual event where community leaders, changemakers, and peace conspirators will come together to discuss Resistance in Action! June 25: FIFA World Cup Watch Party at Yerba Buena Lane

FIFA World Cup Watch Party at Yerba Buena Lane June 27-28: Pride Weekend Celebration at the Civic Center Plaza for two days of world-class entertainment, diverse local talent, and joy.

"Last year, we made a statement by bringing Squealing Pig's unwavering support for the LGBTQ+ community to the U.S. as a champion of joy, inclusivity, and authenticity," said Sarah Bakx, President, BOLD Brands, a division of TWE. "People weren't just stopping for a glass of wine; they came to connect, celebrate, and find their community. This year, we're showing up loudly, proudly and with the support of some of San Francisco's most beloved local talent."

Squealing Pig remains committed to supporting LGBTQ+ communities globally, serving as the official wine supplier for Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras since 2022 and Sydney WorldPride in 2023, and launching its "Summer of Love" advertising campaign in conjunction with Manchester Pride in the UK in 2023. In the U.S., the brand served as the official wine of SF Pride's "Pride for Breakfast" in 2024 and deepened its commitment in 2025.

"This year's theme, 'Resistance in Action!,' is a courageous call to move beyond declaration and into practice. We're grateful to Squealing Pig for embodying exactly that," said Suzanne Ford, Executive Director of San Francisco Pride.

To register, donate, or learn more about this year's San Francisco Pride, please visit sfpride.org.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) is one of the world's leading luxury and premium wine companies and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

TWE's global, multi-regional sourcing model includes world-class vineyard and production assets in internationally acclaimed winemaking regions, including Barossa Valley and Coonawarra in Australia, Napa Valley and Paso Robles in the United States, Marlborough in New Zealand, Bordeaux in France, Tuscany in Italy, and Ningxia in China. The company has a strong focus on sustainability and building a brighter future for everyone who touches the business.

TWE's global portfolio is available in more than 100 countries and includes luxury and premium brands such as Penfolds, DAOU Vineyards, 19 Crimes, Pepperjack, Squealing Pig, Wynns, Matua, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Frank Family Vineyards.

The company employs a global team of approximately 2,500 people, with its culture best expressed by the 'TWE DNA' – enabling team members to be courageous, bring their whole selves to work, and deliver together.

About San Francisco Pride

The San Francisco Pride Celebration Committee is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded to produce the SF Pride Celebration and Parade. The mission of the organization is to educate the world on LGBTQ+ issues, as well as commemorate the heritage, celebrate the culture and liberate the people of all LGBTQ+ communities. A world leader in the Pride movement, SF Pride is also a grant-giving organization through its Community Partners Program. Since 1997, SF Pride has granted over 3 million dollars in proceeds to local non-profit LGBTQ+ organizations and organizations working on issues related to HIV/AIDS, cancer, homelessness, housing rights and animal welfare.

Media Contact:

Cassidy Havens, [email protected]

SOURCE Treasury Wine Estates