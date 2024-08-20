Mauna Loa Donates Nutritious Macadamia Snacks to Children for National Macadamia Nut Day

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The macadamia nut is being recognized for its health benefits and parents may want to take note. As families prepare for the beginning of a new school year, healthy snack alternatives are top of mind for parents of children preparing to go back to school.

Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Snacks

Mauna Loa has made it its mission to highlight the various uses and nutritional value of the macadamia nut. In an effort to further its mission, Mauna Loa has partnered with HOLA - Heart of Los Angeles - to donate 3,000 Mauna Loa Sea Salt macadamia snacks to children in the Los Angeles area. The donation will take place on National Macadamia Nut Day, on September 4th, 2024. Colleen Guzman, Volunteer and Community Engagement Manager at HOLA, says "We're so excited to partner with Mauna Loa to bring healthy snack options to HOLA students. This donation is such a meaningful contribution toward ensuring that our youth and families have everything they need for an amazing new school year."

Macadamia nuts have been known in some communities for their nutritional value and delicious buttery texture, but the message has much room to grow. Kim Shapira, RDN, owner of the Kim Shapira Method and member of the Dietitians for Healthier America, discusses the health impact of the tropical nut and the benefits to children. "If your child is missing out on getting the nutritional benefits of nuts and seeds at school, consider adding macadamia nuts to their snack after school. A handful every day or even every other day provides so many supportive nutrients for their heart, gut, brain and even fighting inflammation. These are the perfect addition to an after-school snack."

Jillian Kubala, a registered dietician, also writes in health.com: "Eating nuts, like macadamia nuts, could reduce your risk of developing heart disease by lowering certain heart disease risk factors, like high cholesterol and triglyceride levels and excess body fat. Research suggests that eating more tree nuts, such as macadamia nuts, is an effective way to reduce these risk factors."

Share about Mauna Loa for "Back to School"

All consideration of coverage regarding Mauna Loa, the nutritional benefits of macadamia nuts, the donation to HOLA - Heart of Los Angeles, and National Macadamia Nut Day are greatly appreciated. Representatives of HOLA and Dietitians for a Healthier America have made themselves available for interviews. Product displays are available to be created in studio or on location.

About Mauna Loa

Since 1946, Mauna Loa has been dedicated to bringing the unique taste of macadamia nuts to the world. Mauna Loa is taking the macadamia nut further than it has ever gone before with innovative products leading their success. Now, no matter where you live, you can taste paradise with Mauna Loa. Find Mauna Loa in grocery stores like Albertsons, Ralphs, Whole Foods and Pavilions.

To find other retailers carrying our products, please visit Mauna Loa Where to Buy.

About HOLA - Heart of Los Angeles

Heart of Los Angeles is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help young people overcome barriers through exceptional free integrated programs in a trusted, nurturing environment. Each year, HOLA serves 3,000+ students ages 6-24 on campuses in Central and South Central Los Angeles with our afterschool offerings in academics, visual arts, music, athletics, and family wellness. Today, 96% of HOLA youth are people of color and 87% of HOLA's families live in households with poverty-level incomes, as defined by free/reduced lunch qualification. We believe that by providing students with diverse and equitable educational opportunities, they will be well-prepared to reach their long-term goals and be agents of change within their communities.

About Dietitians for a Healthier America

Dietitians for a Healthier America is a collection of nutritionists and dieticians who are motivated by spreading awareness of healthy living to all communities.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Bobby Navarro

PR Consultant

Mauna Loa

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 714-673-8117

SOURCE Mauna Loa