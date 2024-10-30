Mauna Loa Macadamia Nuts Is the Official Snack Nut of the Maui Invitational presented by Novavax in 2024

KEAʻAU, Hawaiʻi, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One of college basketball's premier tournaments, the Maui Invitational presented by Novavax, will be celebrating its 40th year with its return to Lahaina, Maui, after the devastating wildfires temporarily moved the event to Honolulu in 2023. In celebration of the tournament's triumphant return, Mauna Loa, the iconic macadamia nut brand hailing from Keaʻau on the Big Island of Hawaiʻi, is proud to be a sponsor of this year's games which brings so much excitement to the Hawaiian Islands.

Mauna Loa is the official snack nut of the Maui Invitational

Executive Vice President of KemperSports LIVE and the Maui Invitational presented by Novavax, Tom Valdiserri shares his enthusiasm for the partnership: "The Maui Invitational has always had great experiences partnering with Hawaiʻi brands and companies. We are excited to work with a brand that is health-conscious and also tied to Hawaiʻi, having started the macadamia industry back in the 1940s. We look forward to partnering with Mauna Loa and seeing their giveaway sweepstakes bringing excitement to the tournament."

Mauna Loa parent company Hawaiian Host Group CEO/President Ed Schultz also said, "As a Hawaiʻi-based company, we are extremely proud to bring the strength of Mauna Loa's brand legacy to this long standing basketball tournament. We are also excited to be introducing Mauna Loa's healthy macadamia snack options to a wider audience of college basketball fans across the country, since we are carried in almost every major retailer nationally."

Mauna Loa will be supporting the sponsorship in a number of ways including an interactive fan experience with exclusive giveaways, sweepstakes, and more. The Maui Invitational Sweepstakes offers fans a chance to win a free trip for two to the Maui Invitational including (2) "All-Tournament" tickets to access each of the twelve tournament games, (2) "All-Tournament" Stadium Club hospitality passes, (2) tickets to the exclusive Evening with the Coaches Banquet, roundtrip economy airfare to Maui, and 4 night hotel stay at the OUTRIGGER Kāʻanapali Beach Resort. You will also find Mauna Loa integrated on TV billboards across 12 games broadcast on ESPN, in-stadium signage at the Lahaina Civic Center, and Maui Invitational ticket giveaways at participating college campuses.

The Maui Invitational, hosted from November 25-27, brings eight of the top men's college basketball programs together each year. This year's teams include Memphis University, University of North Carolina, University of Dayton, Michigan State University, Iowa State University, University of Connecticut, Colorado University, and Auburn University.

About Mauna Loa

Since 1946, Mauna Loa has been dedicated to bringing the unique taste of macadamia nuts to the world. Mauna Loa has made it its mission to highlight the various uses and nutritional value of the macadamia nut and is taking the macadamia nut further than it has ever gone before with innovative products leading their success. Through strategic partnerships like the Maui Invitational, Mauna Loa continues to advocate for and spread the word about the positive benefits of macadamia nuts as a healthy snacking option and a powerful fuel source. Now, no matter where you live, you can taste paradise and snack healthily with Mauna Loa. Find Mauna Loa in grocery stores like Albertsons, Ralphs, Walmart, Whole Foods and Publix.

To find other retailers carrying our products, please visit Mauna Loa Where to Buy.

About the Maui Invitational

In December 1982, then No. 1 ranked Virginia, led by National College Player of the Year Ralph Sampson, played little-known NAIA Chaminade University in Honolulu while on the way back from a trip to Tokyo. The Silverswords stunned Virginia 77-72 in one of the greatest upsets in college basketball history. Two years later, in 1984, Chaminade University hosted the first Maui Invitational and it has proven to be the premier early-season college basketball tournament for 40 years running. Each year, the Maui Invitational attracts the top programs, best-known coaches, and most outstanding players to compete in an exciting atmosphere at the Lahaina Civic Center near the beautiful beaches of Maui.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Danielle Laubenstein, Sr. Director of Global Marketing

Mauna Loa

[email protected]

https://www.linkedin.com/in/daniellelaubenstein/

(206) 915-1122

B.R. Koehnemann, KemperSports LIVE

847.421.4537 | [email protected]

Follow us on social media:

Instagram| Facebook | TikTok | Pinterest | LinkedIn

SOURCE Mauna Loa