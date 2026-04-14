Maven Clinic Expands Fertility and Family Building Program to Deliver Earlier Answers and More Efficient Fertility Spend

New diagnostics, condition-specific care, and cycle insights help members get to the right care earlier

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven Clinic, the largest virtual clinic dedicated to women's and family health, today announced an expansion to its Fertility & Family Building program, introducing earlier diagnostic lab testing, condition specific care pathways, and the first integration of FDA-listed ovulation prediction insights from ŌURA into a fertility care experience. These capabilities are designed to help members get answers earlier and move to the right care faster.

Fertility is one of the highest-cost and most emotionally complex areas of healthcare. 70% of employers report higher fertility costs over the past three years, driven in large part by how care is delivered today. Despite 85% of infertility cases having an identifiable underlying cause, many people often spend an average of two years trying to conceive before seeking support, leading to delayed diagnoses, unnecessary interventions, and added stress. At the same time, advances in diagnostics, wearable technology, and data integration have made it possible to help identify fertility barriers earlier. Maven's expanded program is designed to deliver on that shift by helping members get answers sooner and move to the right care at the right time—whether that's lifestyle changes, medication, IUI, or IVF—while enabling more effective fertility investment for employers.

"One of the most costly and least visible drivers of waste in our fertility system is delayed diagnosis—months or years spent trying without information, only to arrive at a clinic already behind," said Kate Ryder, founder and CEO of Maven Clinic. "Time lost early becomes dollars spent later, in more aggressive treatment, higher-risk pregnancies, and preventable NICU stays. That's why Maven is building fertility care for the future—a connected system, where data follows the member, lab diagnostics and wearable technology integrate, care teams cushion decision-making at every juncture, and no family starts their journey already feeling like they're failing."

Maven's expanded Fertility & Family Building program begins rolling out this spring, with additional capabilities continuing to launch throughout 2026, each designed in collaboration with Maven's clinical team:

Diagnostics that identify fertility challenges earlier: Maven is expanding access to fertility lab testing within its care model, enabling earlier evaluation of potential barriers to conception. This includes hormone testing, genetic carrier screening, and other foundational fertility panels typically ordered later in the care journey. By giving members and their care team earlier access to results that can help identify underlying issues earlier—such as ovulatory disorders or hormonal imbalances—members can move into specialist care faster with the right information already in hand. Results are delivered directly within the Maven platform, where members can review them and connect with Maven providers to understand what they mean and what to do next, helping care teams reduce delays, avoiding unnecessary repeat testing, and supporting more informed clinical conversations.

Maven is expanding access to fertility lab testing within its care model, enabling earlier evaluation of potential barriers to conception. This includes hormone testing, genetic carrier screening, and other foundational fertility panels typically ordered later in the care journey. By giving members and their care team earlier access to results that can help identify underlying issues earlier—such as ovulatory disorders or hormonal imbalances—members can move into specialist care faster with the right information already in hand. Results are delivered directly within the Maven platform, where members can review them and connect with Maven providers to understand what they mean and what to do next, helping care teams reduce delays, avoiding unnecessary repeat testing, and supporting more informed clinical conversations. Condition-based care for common fertility challenges: Maven is introducing dedicated support programs for members navigating conditions that can make it harder for people to get pregnant, including PCOS, endometriosis, and oncofertility. The first program focuses on PCOS, a leading and often underdiagnosed cause of infertility affecting up to 10–13% of reproductive-age women. The program combines hormone testing, nutrition and lifestyle support, and clinical guidance delivered by Maven's care team to help members address underlying factors that affect fertility. This approach will extend to other conditions, including endometriosis—where many members enter fertility care after years without clear answers—and oncofertility, building on Maven's partnership with Color Health, to help members navigate fertility preservation alongside cancer treatment.

Maven is introducing dedicated support programs for members navigating conditions that can make it harder for people to get pregnant, including PCOS, endometriosis, and oncofertility. The first program focuses on PCOS, a leading and often underdiagnosed cause of infertility affecting up to 10–13% of reproductive-age women. The program combines hormone testing, nutrition and lifestyle support, and clinical guidance delivered by Maven's care team to help members address underlying factors that affect fertility. This approach will extend to other conditions, including endometriosis—where many members enter fertility care after years without clear answers—and oncofertility, building on Maven's partnership with Color Health, to help members navigate fertility preservation alongside cancer treatment. Integrated cycle and fertility insights from Oura: As part of its broader diagnostics and wearable strategy Maven is the first partner to integrate FDA-listed ovulation prediction insights from Oura directly into its fertility experience. This integration adds continuous, clinically validated cycle insights—giving members and their care teams a more complete, real-time understanding of their fertility. These insights support clinician guidance, care navigation, and treatment pathway design, helping members and their care teams understand when to try, when to adjust, and when to seek additional care.

Maven's expanded fertility capabilities are powered by Maven Intelligence, Maven's AI-powered orchestration layer embedded across its entire platform. By bringing together data from lab results, wearable data, and clinical inputs, Maven Intelligence helps Maven's care teams personalize the care experience at scale—surfacing insights, tailoring guidance, and helping members and their care teams take the right next step based on their unique needs.

Over time, this foundation will enable Maven to more deeply connect the experience between its platform and clinic partners—using data to create a more continuous view of each member's fertility journey, so providers can begin with a more complete picture of a patient's health. As part of this approach, Maven is also building toward connecting members with others on similar paths—with the goal of transforming what is often an isolating experience into one that is more supported, while providing structured, cohort-based insights that help inform decisions, set expectations, and improve adherence.

Maven's Fertility & Family Building program has already delivered meaningful results for both families and employers. 30% of members achieve pregnancy without assisted reproductive technology and 88% report being more productive at work during treatment. By combining clinical care with a more seamless way for employers to deliver and manage fertility benefits, Maven helps reduce costs—saving an average of $9,600 per birth across fertility and maternity care.

About Maven Clinic

Maven Clinic is the world's largest virtual clinic for women and families on a mission to make healthcare work for all of us. Through Maven Enterprise, the company partners with more than 2,300 employers and health plans to provide end-to-end women's and family health programs spanning fertility and family building, maternity and newborn care, parenting and pediatrics, and menopause and midlife — improving clinical outcomes, reducing healthcare costs, and expanding equitable access to high-quality care at scale. Through its consumer platform, Maven provides direct access to virtual care across 30+ specialties, as well as dedicated hormone and GLP-1 care programs purpose-built for women.

Founded in 2014 by CEO Kate Ryder, Maven Clinic has raised more than $425 million from leading healthcare and technology investors including General Catalyst, Sequoia, Dragoneer Investment Group, Oak HC/FT, StepStone Group, Icon Ventures, and Lux Capital. Recognized for innovation and industry leadership, Maven has been named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies, CNBC Disruptor 50, Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and FORTUNE Best Places to Work. Learn more at mavenclinic.com.

Maven's platform is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition. Clinical guidance and treatment recommendations are made by licensed practitioners. All programs are developed in collaboration with Maven's clinical team.

SOURCE Maven Clinic