Maven Expands Virtual Clinic Nationwide, Integrating GLP-1 and Hormonal Care With Comprehensive Women's Health

New Maven research finds nearly 1 in 2 providers don't have enough time to support patients after prescribing GLP-1s or hormone therapy

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven Clinic, the world's largest virtual clinic for women's and family health, today announced the launch of its direct-to-consumer platform, becoming the first to connect GLP-1 and hormonal care to the nation's largest digital network of women's health providers, with care across 30+ specialties on-demand. The platform addresses a persistent gap in women's care: the distance between a prescription and the ongoing support these therapies require.

The launch coincides with the release of new Maven research revealing critical gaps in care: 37% of women who received GLP-1 or hormone medications reported limited or nonexistent follow up care. Only 1 in 5 women say hormonal care was always taken into consideration in relation to their reproductive health. When the system falls short, women are left connecting the dots for themselves: nearly half of women surveyed said they have turned to social media for health guidance.

"Metabolism affects hormones, hormones affect mental health, reproductive history affects all of it," said Kate Ryder, founder and CEO of Maven Clinic. "Women don't experience their health in silos. Maven was built to connect the dots. Now any woman in the country can seek access to GLP-1s or hormone therapy on-demand — alongside the guidance they need to manage these therapies with a nuanced understanding of their own bodies and objectives."

A system built for prescriptions, not patients

GLP-1s and hormone therapy have transformed what's possible for women managing reproductive health, perimenopause, and menopause. The boom in these categories has produced platforms optimized for prescribing at scale — but women's hormonal and metabolic health has become consumerized faster than it has become clinically integrated. The result is a system that moves fast and leaves women behind.

Maven's new report, Beyond the Script: The Gap in Women's Metabolic and Hormonal Care, clearly reveals the gap. The report surveyed 1,538 women ages 30–60 and 520 healthcare providers across the United States.

Among the findings:

37% of women who used medications for weight, metabolism, or hormones said the care felt limited, inconsistent, or lacked meaningful follow-up.

47% say having one provider who understands their whole health would most improve their care.

Only 19% of women said their hormones are always taken into consideration in care related to their reproductive life stage.

54% of women suspected their symptoms were connected, but were treated as separate problems.

41% of providers say they don't have enough time to adequately support patients after prescribing GLP-1s.

73% of providers often see patients with symptoms spanning hormonal, metabolic, and mental health — yet fewer than half say their training left them fully equipped to treat them together.

Nearly half of women (46%) surveyed have tried a health product based on non-clinical recommendations.

Healthcare for the whole woman

Most women's health platforms focus on one condition or one moment in time. Maven was designed differently — built on the understanding that hormonal, metabolic, reproductive, mental, and physical health are deeply connected, and that care should follow a woman over time rather than treating each appointment as a first visit.

The platform now brings that philosophy directly to consumers for the first time. It offers:

GLP-1 Care for Women — Clinical weight management and metabolic care built around more than a prescription. Maven's program includes ongoing clinical oversight, medication management, hormone support, nutrition support, and strength guidance — with treatment plans informed by reproductive history, hormones, and life stage.

Care for Women — Clinical weight management and metabolic care built around more than a prescription. Maven's program includes ongoing clinical oversight, medication management, hormone support, nutrition support, and strength guidance — with treatment plans informed by reproductive history, hormones, and life stage. Comprehensive Hormone Care — Care for perimenopause and menopause that looks at the full picture, not just isolated symptoms. Programs include consultations, personalized treatment plans, prescriptions when appropriate, and ongoing support as women's bodies change over time.

Virtual Care Across 30+ Specialties — On-demand access to providers across OB-GYN, mental health, nutrition, physical therapy, lactation consulting, and more — with every visit connected through one care experience instead of fragmented across disconnected systems.

"What women are experiencing is not a series of isolated issues," said Dr. Janelle Duah, Maven Clinic's Associate Medical Director. "Hormonal and metabolic health impacts sleep, cardiovascular health, mental health, reproductive health, and overall quality of life. Maven finally gives clinicians the ability to care for women in a way that reflects how women's bodies actually work."

For more than a decade, Maven has been the trusted partner for over 2,300 of the world's largest employers and health plans — supporting women and families through fertility, pregnancy, parenting, menopause, and beyond, covering 28 million lives. Today's consumer launch is the next chapter: bringing Maven's connected care model directly to every woman in the country, not just those whose employer chose Maven for them.

To learn more, visit mavenclinic.com/care

About Maven Clinic

Maven Clinic is the world's largest virtual clinic for women and families on a mission to make healthcare work for all of us. Through Maven Enterprise, the company partners with more than 2,300 employers and health plans to provide end-to-end women's and family health programs spanning fertility and family building, maternity and newborn care, parenting and pediatrics, and menopause and midlife — improving clinical outcomes, reducing healthcare costs, and expanding equitable access to high-quality care at scale. Through its consumer platform, Maven provides direct access to virtual care across 30+ specialties, as well as dedicated hormone and GLP-1 care programs purpose-built for women.

Founded in 2014 by CEO Kate Ryder, Maven Clinic has raised more than $425 million from leading healthcare and technology investors including General Catalyst, Sequoia, Dragoneer Investment Group, Oak HC/FT, StepStone Group, Icon Ventures, and Lux Capital. Recognized for innovation and industry leadership, Maven has been named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies, CNBC Disruptor 50, Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and FORTUNE Best Places to Work. Learn more at mavenclinic.com.

Survey methodology: The Maven Clinical Research Institute commissioned Beyond the Script: The Gap in Women's Metabolic and Hormonal Care, drawing on respondents from across the United States that included 1,538 women ages 30–60 and 520 healthcare providers who treat women in this age group. Both surveys were conducted in April 2026.

SOURCE Maven Clinic