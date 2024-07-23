Maven Clinic and March for Moms Welcomes 2025 MPact for Families Fellows Driving Change in Their Communities

Ttáwa x t Birth Justice Center and the Iowa Black Doula Collective Selected as Third Annual Fellows

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven Clinic , the world's largest virtual clinic for women's and family health, and March for Moms , a non-profit that improves the health and wellbeing of mothers through advocacy and awareness, today announced Ttáwa x t Birth Justice Center and the Iowa Black Doula Collective as the third annual cohort of MPact for Families fellows.

MPact for Families is a program that invests in community-based organizations (CBOs) that are filling gaps in the traditional health care system, and building the trust within their communities that is core to delivering better reproductive or maternal health outcomes.

"Community-based organizations are some of our greatest incubators of innovation in maternal health. They truly model what forging trust and providing personalized care looks like in action," said Kate Ryder, founder and CEO of Maven Clinic. "We are excited to learn from and alongside our third cohort of MPact for Families fellows, as they scale to drive even greater impact in their communities."

Over 12 months, Maven Clinic and March for Moms will provide financial support, coaching, and capacity building to the selected CBOs dedicated to advancing maternal health.

Ttáwaxt Birth Justice Center is an organization that centers its mission on the revitalization of Indigenous intergenerational matriarchal practices and systems. The Center provides crucial pre and postnatal care, reproductive healthcare, breastfeeding support, childbirth education, cultural classes, plant medicine, and advocacy support for families on the 2-million acre Yakama Nation Reservation in Washington state , where the nearest hospital for many is several hours away.

Iowa Black Doula Collective (IBDC) was established in 2020 to positively impact Black maternal health in the state of Iowa . IBDC's mission is to train and prepare diverse doulas to advocate for and empower BIPOC individuals through their prenatal, birth, and postpartum experiences. IBDC provides evidence-based, equity-centered support for birth workers through comprehensive services and education to cultivate community among birthworkers, families, and healthcare professionals in Iowa .

"Despite greater awareness, recent research has shown us that health inequities haven't improved in the last two decades," said Dr. Dawn Godbolt, Director of Health Equity at Maven. "There is a clear need for programs like MPact for Families that uplift CBOs providing on-the-ground support that affirms and empowers Black and Indigenous birthing people while delivering better health outcomes."

"Community-led care is not only essential in solving the challenges experienced by BIPOC birthing people; it is a cornerstone of improving maternal health outcomes," said Laneceya Russ, Executive Director of March for Moms. "We are honored to champion the work led by community-based organizations, like Ttáwa x t Birth Justice Center and Iowa Black Doula Collective, that serve Black and Indigenous moms, birthing people and families with culturally humble care that fosters resilience and equity in healthcare."

"As we fight back against hundreds of years of attempted genocide and oppression against our people, where women and children have been a target, we are proud to partner with organizations like Maven and March for Moms to continue providing essential care for our community and disrupt a healthcare system that does not serve us," said Jessica Houseman-Whitehawk, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Ttáwa x t Birth Justice Center.

"With the number of BIPOC birthing people seeking doula services increasing each day in Iowa, we are excited to partner with Maven and March for Moms to scale our mission to provide holistic support to those who need it most" said Ebonie Bailey, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Iowa Black Doula Collective.

Last year's MPact for Families fellows, Village of Healing and Breath of My Heart Birthplace , will now join Maven Clinic's Community Advisory Board (CoAB), which brings together Maven providers, members, and maternal health leaders to represent the needs of underserved populations on its virtual care platform. The CoAB furthers Maven's commitment to operationalize health equity, and ensures that underrepresented populations are prioritized in its care model.

Maven's virtual care model delivers support tailored to meet the unique needs, circumstances and experiences of every person. Through care matching, members have access to a personalized care team who share their language, cultural background and lived experiences, including specialists who are of a specific race, gender, or sexual orientation.

