Maven Clinic and Wellthy Partner to Deliver a Unified Family Care Platform for Employers

New collaboration connects Maven's clinical care with Wellthy's caregiving coordination to help employees navigate family health and caregiving needs

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven Clinic, the world's largest virtual clinic for women's and family health, and Wellthy, the leading platform for personalized care support, today announced a strategic partnership to bring clinical care and caregiving coordination together for employers.

Together, Maven and Wellthy are combining clinical care and caregiving support into a more connected offering, supporting employees across fertility, pregnancy, parenting, menopause, eldercare, and the many moments in between. As the "Sandwich Generation" grows, the lines between parental support and eldercare have increasingly blurred, leaving many employees to navigate both at once. The partnership will help employers offer a more unified approach to supporting family life—from starting a family, to growing a family, to caring for one.

"For so many women and families, caring for yourself feels impossible in the face of taking care of everybody else," said Kate Ryder, Founder and CEO of Maven Clinic. "This partnership is about building a system that reflects how people live, with clinical care and caregiving support together in one place. When technology makes that support intuitive, you don't just improve outcomes—you make it possible for people to ask for help in the first place."

"We are thrilled to join forces with Maven to redefine what 'comprehensive benefits' look like," added Lindsay Jurist-Rosner, CEO of Wellthy. "Together, we are helping reduce the friction of caregiving, so employees can better manage both their work and their family responsibilities."

Supporting families across the moments that matter most

As workforces continue to change and family care responsibilities increasingly become more complex, employees are often managing multiple roles at once—caring for children, supporting aging parents, and navigating their own health needs.

The Maven–Wellthy partnership brings these needs together, aligning Maven's clinical care model with Wellthy's hands-on caregiving coordination to better support employees across the full arc of family life.

The integration focuses on key moments where clinical needs and caregiving logistics intersect:

High-Risk Pregnancy & NICU Journey: While Maven provides 24/7 access to OB-GYNs, doulas, and lactation consultants, Wellthy supports families with the logistical challenges that come with complex care. This includes navigating insurance claims for NICU stays, arranging childcare for older siblings, or identifying home health resources after discharge.

While Maven provides 24/7 access to OB-GYNs, doulas, and lactation consultants, Wellthy supports families with the logistical challenges that come with complex care. This includes navigating insurance claims for NICU stays, arranging childcare for older siblings, or identifying home health resources after discharge. Return-to-Work Transition: Beyond Maven's career coaching for new parents, Wellthy assists with the search for high-quality childcare—whether center-based or in-home—and helps families navigate available benefits, including employer-sponsored backup care, to support a smoother transition back to work.

Beyond Maven's career coaching for new parents, Wellthy assists with the search for high-quality childcare—whether center-based or in-home—and helps families navigate available benefits, including employer-sponsored backup care, to support a smoother transition back to work. Supporting the "Sandwich Generation" — Family Building, Menopause, and Midlife: For employees navigating family building, parenting, or menopause care through Maven while also supporting an aging parent, the partnership provides more coordinated support. Wellthy helps manage eldercare logistics—such as finding assisted living or coordinating Medicare—while Maven supports reproductive, parenting, and midlife health needs.

For employees navigating family building, parenting, or menopause care through Maven while also supporting an aging parent, the partnership provides more coordinated support. Wellthy helps manage eldercare logistics—such as finding assisted living or coordinating Medicare—while Maven supports reproductive, parenting, and midlife health needs. Complex Pediatric Care & Neurodiversity: For families navigating diagnoses such as ADHD or autism, Maven provides access to pediatric specialists and care providers, while Wellthy helps families identify specialized schooling, navigate IEP (Individualized Education Program) processes, and find local support resources.

By bringing women's and family health together with caregiving coordination, Maven and Wellthy offer a more integrated way to support employees and their families, helping reduce fragmentation and making it easier to navigate complex care needs.

About Maven Clinic

Maven Clinic is the world's largest virtual clinic for women and families on a mission to make healthcare work for all of us. Through Maven Enterprise, the company partners with more than 2,300 employers and health plans to provide end-to-end women's and family health programs spanning fertility and family building, maternity and newborn care, parenting and pediatrics, and menopause and midlife — improving clinical outcomes, reducing healthcare costs, and expanding equitable access to high-quality care at scale. Through its consumer platform, Maven provides direct access to virtual care across 30+ specialties, as well as dedicated hormone and GLP-1 care programs purpose-built for women.

Founded in 2014 by CEO Kate Ryder, Maven Clinic has raised more than $425 million from leading healthcare and technology investors including General Catalyst, Sequoia, Dragoneer Investment Group, Oak HC/FT, StepStone Group, Icon Ventures, and Lux Capital. Recognized for innovation and industry leadership, Maven has been named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies, CNBC Disruptor 50, Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and FORTUNE Best Places to Work. Learn more at mavenclinic.com.

About Wellthy

Wellthy is the leading platform for personalized care support and backup care, helping employees and their families access and manage care for themselves and their loved ones. Through a combination of human expertise and precision technology, Wellthy supports individuals as they navigate complex care needs — from elder care and childcare to chronic conditions, mental health challenges, and more. With both flexible backup care options and hands-on concierge support, Wellthy reduces stress, saves time and money, and helps members stay engaged in their lives and work. Millions of people have access to Wellthy through top employers, including Best Buy, Cisco, and Hilton. Learn more at wellthy.com and follow us on LinkedIn here.

SOURCE Maven Clinic