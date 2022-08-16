Maven Clinic Expands Award-Winning Women's and Family Health Platform to Support Menopause in the Workplace

With 1 in 5 Members of the Workforce Impacted by Menopause, Employers Are Taking Action

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven Clinic , the world's largest virtual clinic for women's and family health, today announced that it has expanded its full-spectrum reproductive health platform to include a dedicated program for Menopause and Ongoing Care. Maven has supported members with menopause since 2015 through thousands of interactions with providers for a wide range of menopause-related needs, including hormone management, sleep coaching, and mental health support. With Maven's Menopause and Ongoing Care program, which already spans nearly 1 million lives across 40 employers, employers can now offer their employees a dedicated program that provides holistic and specialized support throughout every phase of the menopause journey.

One in five members of the workforce are impacted by menopause and menopause-related productivity losses can amount to more than $150 billion globally , making menopause benefits a key area of focus for global employers. According to a survey of more than 300 HR leaders conducted by Maven in July 2022, more than 50% of employers said that menopause is a benefits priority to stay competitive.

Maven's Menopause and Ongoing Care program fills gaps in care by identifying symptoms of menopause early, providing guidance on treatment plans and virtual access to providers who specialize in menopausal care, and guiding members to clinically-sound education on a variety of topics related to this health journey.

"The global community of women going through menopause is among the fastest growing cohorts in the workforce but remains the least supported by status-quo healthcare," said Kate Ryder, founder and CEO of Maven. "Maven's menopause offering increases access to quality, inclusive care while helping employers attract and retain talent and manage their healthcare and business costs."

"The fact that even after seeking help from their provider, almost 3 out of 4 of menopause patients are left untreated shows that it's high time for a new approach," said Dr. Neel Shah, Chief Medical Officer of Maven. "Maven is committed to ensuring the needs of menopausal women are heard and providing the care they deserve."

The launch of Maven's Menopause and Ongoing Care program comes on the heels of a period of significant growth and innovation for the company. Over the past year, Maven has significantly grown its client base, and now serves nearly half the Fortune 15 as well as leading national and regional health plans, together representing 15 million lives under management around the world. Against a backdrop of restricted access to reproductive healthcare throughout the United States, Maven has invested in innovation to meet the evolving needs of women and families. Earlier this year, Maven adapted its full-spectrum reproductive health platform to support members exploring their pregnancy options, and expanded its reimbursement product, Maven Wallet, to allow employers to reimburse their employees' out-of-state travel costs.

To learn more about Maven's Menopause and Ongoing Care program and how employers can support employees during this health journey, join Maven for a webinar on August 25th.

About Maven Clinic

Maven is the largest virtual clinic for women's and family health, offering continuous, holistic care for fertility, pregnancy, parenting and pediatrics, and menopause. Maven's award-winning digital programs are trusted by leading employers and health plans to reduce costs and drive better maternal health outcomes, as well as enhance DE&I in benefits programs. Founded in 2014 by CEO Kate Ryder, Maven has been recognized as Fast Company's #1 Most Innovative Health Company and has 15 million lives under management. Maven has raised more than $200 million in funding from leading investors including Sequoia, Oak HC/FT, Dragoneer Investment Group and Lux Capital. To learn more about Maven, visit us at mavenclinic.com .

