Maven Clinic Introduces Maven Intelligence, an AI-Powered Orchestration Layer for Women's and Family Health

Maven Intelligence integrates agentic AI with longitudinal clinical and outcomes data and clinical expertise to help power more connected, personalized care and better outcomes across fertility, maternity, parenting and menopause

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven Clinic , the largest virtual clinic dedicated to women's and family health, today introduced Maven Intelligence, an AI-powered orchestration layer embedded across its virtual clinic, care programs, and benefits platform. The announcement was made at NVIDIA's annual GTC conference.

Over the past decade, Maven has built one of the largest longitudinal datasets in women's and family health, comprising more than 1 billion structured data points generated across the Maven care journey. Maven Intelligence builds on this foundation, applying agentic AI-driven coordination to help deliver more personalized, proactive care and better outcomes for members and the employers who support them, including lowering the total cost of care.

Unlike standalone AI tools that sit adjacent to care, Maven Intelligence is embedded within care delivery and experienced through real-time conversations that guide members at every step. Maven's conversational AI is trained to take women's health symptoms seriously and better support the clinical and emotional nuance throughout fertility, pregnancy, parenting, and menopause journeys. Unlike generic AI models, Maven Intelligence draws on a member's history, goals, benefits coverage and integrated data — including EHR records, lab results, and wearable inputs — to surface personalized, evidence-based guidance, connect members to the appropriate providers, navigate benefits and reimbursement pathways, and prompt follow-up when needed.

By bringing together the full care journey — from insight to intervention to measurable outcome — within a single platform, Maven Intelligence operates in a true closed-loop design. Every interaction, intervention, and real-world outcome feeds back into the system, enabling Maven Intelligence to refine guidance based on what has demonstrably improved aggregated program-level clinical outcomes like natural conception rates, NICU admissions, and C-section rates. Maven Intelligence is trained inside a women's healthcare model — designed to coordinate, advocate, and help intervene earlier, and fundamentally better address the many unmet needs in reproductive journeys.

For example, if a member shows elevated risk signals during pregnancy, Maven Intelligence can surface evidence-based intervention with clinician review, facilitate timely connection to the appropriate provider, and support adherence to care plans— helping to reduce avoidable escalation and improve outcomes.

"AI isn't a feature on the margins of healthcare — it's foundational to how modern care must be delivered," said Kate Ryder, founder and CEO of Maven Clinic. "Maven Intelligence brings together a decade of clinical insight and real-world outcomes to turn data into action — enabling earlier intervention, more confident decision-making, and better care for women at every stage of life."

This announcement builds on AI innovation already embedded across the Maven platform, supporting care navigation, clinician workflows, and member engagement. These capabilities have helped accelerate access to care, surface earlier risk signals, reduce administrative burden — including cutting post-appointment documentation time by 30% — and enable clinicians to focus on higher-impact care.

Maven has consistently demonstrated measurable clinical and financial impact across its programs, including up to a 28% reduction in NICU admissions, up to a 15% reduction in C-section rates, and meaningful employer cost savings. These results reflect more than isolated interventions — they are the product of a care model designed to support the translation of intelligence into measurable outcomes and reduction of avoidable cost across the full spectrum of women's and family health.

"In women's and family health — where care decisions directly impact birth outcomes, long-term maternal health, and total cost of care — AI must do more than inform. It must be accountable to measurable results," said Jaya Savkar, SVP of Product at Maven Clinic. "Maven Intelligence is designed to meet that standard, combining the best of AI and clinical expertise to better support care for women and families worldwide."

Maven Intelligence begins rolling out to members in March, with expanded AI-powered capabilities launching across fertility and maternity programs later this year.

Maven Intelligence is developed and deployed under Maven's clinical governance, privacy, and security frameworks. As part of its AI safety architecture, Maven is integrating NVIDIA NeMo™ Guardrails to help enforce topic control and maintain safe, clinically informed AI interactions within the platform. AI-enabled capabilities undergo multidisciplinary review and performance evaluation prior to release and are subject to ongoing monitoring and change management. Conversations are never sold or used to train external models. These systems are designed to support, not replace, clinical decision making within established care workflows.

About Maven Clinic

Maven Clinic is the world's largest virtual clinic for women and families on a mission to make healthcare work for all of us. Through Maven Enterprise, the company partners with more than 2,300 employers and health plans to provide end-to-end women's and family health programs spanning fertility and family building, maternity and newborn care, parenting and pediatrics, and menopause and midlife — improving clinical outcomes, reducing healthcare costs, and expanding equitable access to high-quality care at scale. Through its consumer platform, Maven provides direct access to virtual care across 30+ specialties, as well as dedicated hormone and GLP-1 care programs purpose-built for women.

Founded in 2014 by CEO Kate Ryder, Maven Clinic has raised more than $425 million from leading healthcare and technology investors including General Catalyst, Sequoia, Dragoneer Investment Group, Oak HC/FT, StepStone Group, Icon Ventures, and Lux Capital. Recognized for innovation and industry leadership, Maven has been named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies, CNBC Disruptor 50, Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and FORTUNE Best Places to Work. Learn more at mavenclinic.com .

SOURCE Maven Clinic