Maven Clinic Joins The White House Maternal Health Day Of Action, Commits To Expanding COVID-19 Vaccine Education Among Pregnant Population

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven Clinic , the world's largest virtual clinic for women's and family health, today announced its participation in the first-ever White House Maternal Health Day of Action. As part of the Day of Action, Maven has committed to expanding its free COVID-19 vaccination consultation service, whereby any pregnant person can meet with a Maven OB-GYN or midwife to get answers to their questions about COVID vaccines, for the entirety of 2022.

"Turning the tide against our maternal health crisis will take an all-hands-on-deck approach, with the public and private sectors working together and, most importantly, taking bold action against the status quo," said Kate Ryder, founder and CEO of Maven Clinic. "Changes at the margins aren't enough to improve the health care experiences of people who are marginalized. On this historic day, the first-ever White House Maternal Health Day of Action, we stand with every mother and mother-to-be who has felt unseen and unheard in demanding something better."

"Maternal health is a bellwether for societal health — when American moms are unwell, our country is unwell," said Dr. Neel Shah, chief medical officer of Maven Clinic. "I'm grateful to the clinicians, scientists, activists, survivors, legislators, and innovators who have centered our nation's attention on a crisis that truly affects each of us. Together, we can build a better system that connects every mother and mother-to-be with the care and support they deserve, regardless of where they live or what they look like."

With only one in three pregnant people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 , Maven recently launched a two-part education and advocacy initiative to raise awareness of the reasons that pregnant people choose not to be vaccinated and the steps healthcare providers, colleagues, family and friends can take to support pregnant people during the pandemic. As part of the campaign, Maven commissioned a representative survey of 500 pregnant people in the United States, exploring the most influential factors guiding vaccine decision-making. The survey found that most pregnant people (61%) are unaware that the CDC recommends vaccines during pregnancy and that people are receiving misinformation from a broad array of sources, inclusive of family, friends, and even medical providers.

Individuals who have questions about the vaccine can download the Maven app and use the code ASKMAVEN to consult with a provider. Women and families who have access to Maven through their employer or their health plan can book appointments with providers at no cost, and have the opportunity to connect with a provider who shares their identity or background.

About Maven Clinic

Maven is the largest virtual clinic for women's and family health, offering continuous, holistic care for fertility, pregnancy and parenting. Maven's award-winning digital programs are trusted by leading employers and health plans to reduce costs and drive better health outcomes for both parents and children. Founded in 2014 by CEO Kate Ryder, Maven has been recognized as Fast Company's #1 Most Innovative Health Company and has supported more than 10 million women and families to date. Maven has raised more than $200 million in funding from leading investors including Sequoia, Oak HC/FT, Dragoneer Investment Group and Lux Capital. To learn more about how Maven is reimagining life's most critical healthcare moment, visit us at mavenclinic.com .

