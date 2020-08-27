Maven Clinic Strengthens Leadership Team With Two Key Executive Hires As It Accelerates Growth And Extends Its Leadership Position In Digital Health For Women & Families

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven, the world's largest virtual clinic for women's and family health, today announced the appointments of Sonia Millsom as Chief Commercial Officer and Michael Kopelman as Chief Financial Officer. Millsom is a healthcare industry veteran who will join Maven from Iora Health where she serves as Chief Growth Officer. Millsom previously held sales and business development leadership roles at Best Doctors, Health Dialog and UnitedHealthcare. Kopelman previously led finance and strategy teams at WeWork, HBO, and Time Warner, and began his career in equity research. Kopelman and Millsom will help Maven fuel its momentum with employers and health plans and expand its footprint in new markets.

"Covid-19 exposed significant gaps in care for women and families, who represent the largest consumers of healthcare and are underserved by the current standard of care. As more employers and health plans invest in digital health solutions to improve patient outcomes across fertility, maternity and family health, Maven has an opportunity to significantly expand our category," said Katherine Ryder, Founder and CEO of Maven. "Sonia and Mike are experienced operators who will help us capitalize on our momentum and accelerate expansion into new markets."

A healthcare industry veteran, Millsom will bring her deep experience working with employers, payers, and providers to oversee Maven's Sales and Client Success functions and scale the company's partnerships with leading employers and health plans. She has successfully executed multi-year growth plans, expanded new lines of business, and delivered revenue growth for large national payers, mid-sized services companies and startups. Millsom's passion for maternal health dates back to the early stages of her career as a volunteer in the Peace Corps in Morocco where she focused on programs to decrease maternal and child mortality and increase overall health literacy.

Kopelman brings 18 years of experience leading global businesses at scale. He will play a key role in driving strategic growth investments and building systems and processes to efficiently scale the business. Kopelman most recently served as Global Head of Planning at WeWork, where his responsibilities spanned Financial Planning & Analysis, regional finance, business partnering, and capital and long range planning. Kopelman previously served as SVP of Financial Planning & Analysis at HBO, and led investor relations for Time Warner prior to that. He began his career in equity research, where he worked closely with both public and pre-IPO companies and was recognized as an All-Star analyst by Institutional Investor while at Merrill Lynch.

In February, Maven raised its $45 million Series C round of funding, bringing the company's total funding to $90 million. Since then, Maven has launched several new products including Maven Wallet, an integrated payments product to facilitate reimbursements for fertility treatments and adoption benefits; Maven Planning, the first preconception product to be fully integrated with a fertility and maternal health solution; and acquired a behavioral health company, Bright Parenting, to fuel the launch of its forthcoming Parenting and Pediatrics product in Q4 2020. Since March 2020, Maven has also deployed short-term, emergency telemedicine solutions in maternity and pediatrics to support employers and health plans with urgent needs due to COVID-19, including MassHealth.

Maven is the world's largest virtual clinic for women's and family health. Its unique care model enables employers and health plans to improve clinical outcomes and lower maternity-related costs, while empowering parents to grow their families while growing their careers. Founded in 2014 by CEO Katherine Ryder, Maven has been recognized as Fast Company's #1 Most Innovative Health Company. Maven has supported over 5 million women and families, and raised $90 million in funding from leading investors like Sequoia Capital, Oak HC/FT Partners, Icon Ventures, and Female Founders Fund. Learn more at www.mavenclinic.com or engage with Maven on LinkedIn and Twitter .

