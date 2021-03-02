Mavrck Launches Influence University

As the influencer marketing industry grows, now more than a $13 billion industry by most estimates, the need for standardized and in-depth education for marketers is on the rise. Because of this need, Mavrck created the Influencer Marketing Center of Excellence, which leads efforts to create best practices, performance and engagement benchmarks, and thought leadership for the industry and Mavrck's customers. This team has created and launched Influence University, a free, online curriculum for individuals just getting started in influencer marketing, as well as for marketers who are managing social proof programs at scale.

"Influencer marketing has evolved from an experimental tactic to a critical component of the consumer brand marketing playbook as marketers see the value of partnering with influencers and creators to produce content consumers actually trust," said Lyle Stevens, Co-Founder & CEO Mavrck. "Because we've powered millions of influencer and creator activations since 2014, our experience, expertise and data allowed us to develop a curriculum that will equip any marketer with the knowledge they need to level up their influencer marketing efforts."

Influence University currently includes five core modules covering Influencer Marketing 101, Paid Media, Ambassador Programs, FTC Guidelines and Disclosures, and Short-Form Video. Each module teaches marketers best practices with real brand examples, performance data, and case studies from Mavrck customers. Mavrck plans to add new educational modules in 2021, including Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Influencer Marketing, Research, Measurement, and more. Influence University complements Mavrck's own platform, but has been created for any marketer interested in expanding their knowledge and expertise in influencer marketing. The online certification was designed so users could learn and complete the courses at their own pace, with quizzes throughout to test their knowledge.

"Influence University was not only intended to educate professionals about influencer marketing, but also to help advance the industry forward by providing standardization, best practices and much-needed benchmarking," said Rachael Cihlar, Vice President of the Influencer Marketing Center of Excellence at Mavrck. "No matter where you're at in your influencer marketing journey or knowledge level, our program has been designed to provide real tangible and pragmatic value to each individual."

To learn more about Influence University or to sign up, register here .

About Mavrck

Mavrck is the all-in-one, advanced influencer marketing platform enabling companies such as P&G, Express, and General Mills to harness the power of social proof that consumers trust today. Marketers use Mavrck to discover and collaborate with influencers, advocates, referrers, and loyalists to create trusted content and insights for customer journey touchpoints at scale. Using its self-service influencer manager, Mavrck allows marketers to take an automated and performance-based approach to influencer marketing.

Founded in 2014, Mavrck's platform has been recognized for its superior offering by the Shorty Awards and Retail TouchPoints' Retail Innovator Awards, honored as "Best Influencer Marketing Platform" by Digiday, is the #1 influencer marketing platform for the enterprise on software review site G2, and named to the 2019 and 2020 Inc. 5000. Mavrck was also named a "Leader" among the top influencer marketing platforms in Forrester's evaluation, The Forrester New Wave™: Influencer Marketing Solutions, Q2 2020.

Media Contacts:

Erin Dorr

VP, Marketing, Mavrck

[email protected]

740.274.0947

Rachael Cihlar

VP, Influencer Marketing Center of Excellence, Mavrck

[email protected]

330.310.7992

SOURCE Mavrck

Related Links

https://www.mavrck.co/

