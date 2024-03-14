Max Capacity Reached at 'Strike School,' Where SF City Workers Consider Striking as a Last Resort to Protect Public Services

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, March 13, public employees represented by San Francisco labor unions including Teamsters, IFPTE Local 21, SEIU Local 1021, and more attended 'Strike School' to learn their rights and prepare for a possible strike if City administrators fail to fix the urgent staffing crisis that has resulted in over 3,700 vacant permanent positions. Max capacity at the first Strike School session was reached and unions have more Strike School sessions planned.

Click here for photos and videos available for use.

"At Strike School, we made sure that our members are informed, ready, and prepared for the fight that we have the next couple of months with the City. We want to make sure that the City knows that we are ready and willing to defend public services. We are well over 1,600 members strong just in this theater tonight," said Jamie Lee (she/her), IFPTE Local 21 Bargaining Team Member. "The City needs to fix the hiring process, staff up, and stop sending money to outside contracts. It's time to invest in city workers."

"The vacancy problem continues to grow because the Department of Public Health never addressed it. We simply don't have enough staff to provide the level of care we need without an over reliance on registry and per diem nurses," said Dr. Norlissa Cooper (she/her), RN at San Francisco Hospital and SEIU Local 1021 Bargaining Team Member. "I came to Strike School because I want to know what it will take to pull off a successful strike. Of course we don't want to go on strike. But if we must go on strike to ensure that we have the services and resources to provide care to the residents and visitors of this great city—I will strike to save the lives of my patients."

BACKGROUND : http://www.FixSFNow.org/background

City Unions released a special report last month titled 'Selling Out San Francisco, which demonstrates how private contractors inappropriately manage city services.

SOURCE IFPTE Local 21